After an up-and-down week for Wake Forest, the Deacons keep a focus to 'just build'

Wake Forest had enough tight games during the last couple weeks.

On Saturday, it was finally time for the Deacons to try to step away from that, removing the late-game drama and the anxiety that comes with it against an undermanned Miami team.

Seven games after their first ACC win of the season, and three days after a reality slap during a sloppy performance, Wake Forest closed out strong. Furthermore, it held a lead that avoided major questioning from the visiting Hurricanes.

Coach Steve Forbes saw the evidence clearly from his vantage point.

“No question, and I thought we got better in one week, right?,” Forbes said. “We saw this last week. A week ago now, Pitt, we got up 10 and we wilted. And we had to survive a last second shot. We didn’t have to do that today. We turned it over once there — they were pressing after misses — but we did a better job of getting to the spots.

“ … But for the most part, I thought we made a lot better basketball plays in the last four minutes of the game.”