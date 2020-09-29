After weekend off Wake Forest focuses on Friday's game with Campbell

“We’re starting to get healthy,” Clawson said. “And as of today we’ve got nobody out with COVID and we hope we are saying that on Friday night and for the first time we’ve just got normal injuries.”

Late last week Campbell announced that it was shutting down campus and all athletic-related activities except for football. Campbell was able to make it to Appalachian State for its game (a 52-21 loss), and Clawson said he hasn’t heard anything that might put Friday’s game in jeopardy.

“A lot of people have called off classes throughout the country and they are still playing,” Clawson said. “And calling off classes sometimes gives them a better chance to keep playing. But every indication from Campbell is they were able to play last week, and as far as we know they are not having any issues…. It’s 2020 so I won’t feel good until the thing gets kicked off.”

Clawson said that freshman running back Quinton Cooley is out for the season with an injury. Cooley played in the opener against Clemson but Clawson said he’ll need surgery to repair an undisclosed injury.

Also, defensive back Kenneth Dicks, a redshirt sophomore, could play on Friday night after battling a pulled muscle. Clawson said he’ll be a welcome addition for that unit.