After weekend off Wake Forest focuses on Friday's game with Campbell

With an unscheduled weekend off, Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest didn’t panic or overwork his players.
Instead, the goal was simple: “We just have got to be better,” he said.
Wake Forest was supposed to play Notre Dame at Truist Field over the weekend but an outbreak of COVID-19 at Notre Dame forced the postponement. The game will be played in December, but on Friday Campbell will make an appearance at Truist Field for a 7 p.m. game.
It’s the only nonconference game on the Deacons’ schedule, and it was moved up a week because Clawson didn’t want to have two weekends off in a row.
“We’re looking forward to playing football Friday night,” Clawson said. “From the N.C. State game (a 45-42 loss on Sept. 19) we have some problems we have to get fixed. A credit to N.C. State and even though that seems like forever ago, there are some things that we obviously need to get corrected.”
The Deacons (0-2) suffered breakdown after breakdown on defense in the shootout loss to the Wolfpack. Clawson said the Wolfpack created plenty of leverage in the run game (270 rushing yards), and the Deacons were slow to adjust.
The good news is as of Monday none of the Deacons will be missing for COVID-19 reasons for Friday’s game. There will be more testing done throughout the week, but Clawson was thrilled that his team has stayed healthy and there are no positive tests.
“We’re starting to get healthy,” Clawson said. “And as of today we’ve got nobody out with COVID and we hope we are saying that on Friday night and for the first time we’ve just got normal injuries.”
Late last week Campbell announced that it was shutting down campus and all athletic-related activities except for football. Campbell was able to make it to Appalachian State for its game (a 52-21 loss), and Clawson said he hasn’t heard anything that might put Friday’s game in jeopardy.
“A lot of people have called off classes throughout the country and they are still playing,” Clawson said. “And calling off classes sometimes gives them a better chance to keep playing. But every indication from Campbell is they were able to play last week, and as far as we know they are not having any issues…. It’s 2020 so I won’t feel good until the thing gets kicked off.”
Clawson said that freshman running back Quinton Cooley is out for the season with an injury. Cooley played in the opener against Clemson but Clawson said he’ll need surgery to repair an undisclosed injury.
Also, defensive back Kenneth Dicks, a redshirt sophomore, could play on Friday night after battling a pulled muscle. Clawson said he’ll be a welcome addition for that unit.
“I’m hoping we get Kenneth Dix (muscle pull) back this week,” Clawson said. “I think he’s making progress and he’s close. We should definitely have him for Virginia.”
The Deacons lost their opener to Clemson before losing to N.C. State on the road. In a normal season a weekend off comes later in the schedule, but they had one after just two games.
“In the one game we couldn’t stop the pass game and in the other game we couldn’t stop the run game,” Clawson said about being 0-2 for the first time as the Wake Forest head coach. “So I don’t know how much we really know. Certainly some things need to be corrected and now we going to play four games in the next five weeks and then we’ll have another bye week and I’m sure we’ll have a whole different set of problems when we get there. That’s the nature of football.”
The Deacons will take on the Camels, who are playing their fourth straight Bowl Championship Subdivision program this fall. The Big South elected to move its conference season to the spring so Campbell (0-3) went out and scheduled games against Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.
“There are a lot of things at Wake Forest that we have to get better at,” Clawson said. “And on Friday night it will give us a chance to clean some things up.”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!