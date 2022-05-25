Alex Fitzpatrick, a senior leader for the Wake Forest men's golf team, is ready for final college tournament

Coach Jerry Haas, a big believer in Wake Forest's rich tradition in golf, had a little surprise for his team soon after it won its first ACC championship in 33 years.

As he gathered with his team shortly after it beat Georgia Tech in the championship match, he let the team know about a rule that will be tweaked for this week’s NCAA Championship.

“So Coach tells us we can wear shorts,” said senior Alex Fitzpatrick, breaking out a big smile. "Arizona is going to be brutally hot and I know it’s a long tradition of pants here at Wake, but this makes sense. I’ve been pushing for it and Coach finally decided it was time. ... Maybe he was just giddy from us winning the championship, but we'll take it.”

Going back to days when the program dominated college golf in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, legendary coach Jesse Haddock had a steadfast rule: “No shorts during competitive rounds.”

And Haas, a 1985 graduate coached by Haddock, never loosened that rule until now. The NCAA Championship, Friday through Wednesday, will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz., where the high temperature is forecast to be 100 degrees or higher on three of the six days of competition.

Haddock’s rule coincided with the look of the PGA Tour. A few years ago Haas did a spot-on impression of Haddock explaining the rule.

“You can wear your shorts and go shoot your 73 or 74, but Lanny, Curtis and Jay will be wearing long pants and they’ll shoot their 68 or 69,” Haas said in Haddock’s eastern North Carolina twang.

Regardless of what the 16th-ranked Demon Deacons wear, they go into the NCAA with a legitimate chance to win a fourth championship to go with Haddock's teams from 1974, ’75 and ’86.

The Demon Deacons, who followed the ACC title with a regional championship, are a different team than in previous seasons, Fitzpatrick said.

“We did well in the fall and won one or two events and then tapered off a little bit but then picked it up in the ACCs and we’ve kept it going,” said Fitzpatrick, who graduated last week with a degree in communications.

The Demon Deacons have shown balance with Fitzpatrick, Parker Gillam, Mark Power, Michael Brennan and freshman Scotty Kennon.

They will play 72 holes to determine the top eight teams that advance to match play, beginning Monday, to decide the national championship.

“A key is staying hydrated and making sure you are getting enough food because it’s a different kind of heat out there,” said Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, a pro golfer who is ranked 15th in the world and tied for fifth at the PGA Championship during the weekend.

While Fitzpatrick, 23, is focused on helping the team, he also has individual goals that will help him as he chases a pro golf career.

He’s currently ranked seventh in the PGA Tour University rankings. If Fitzpatrick can move into the top five by the end of the NCAAs, he will earn status right away on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. And a strong performance on the Korn Ferry Tour for the rest of this season could help him avoid PGA Tour Qualifying School.

“The top five is something I’ve sort of looked at for the last two years,” said Fitzpatrick, who has two victories and eight runner-up finishes in his four Wake Forest seasons. “You see it everywhere on social media so it’s hard to miss. I went through a hard stretch about two months ago and I made some changes, and it’s paid off and hopefully that will continue this week."

Fitzpatrick also ranks third in school history in overall stroke average, trailing only Will Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas on Sunday in the PGA Championship to Justin Thomas, and Bill Haas, a former FedEx Cup champion. Cameron Young, a former teammate of Fitzpatrick who is a rookie on the PGA Tour, finished tied for third on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick will likely be the next former Wake Forest golfer to break through in pro golf. But first he has one more college tournament to compete in.

“It’s going to be an exciting spring and an exciting NCAA Championship,” Fitzpatrick said.

While the Demon Deacons can pack shorts and Fitzpatrick will wear them, he said some of his teammates might still wear long pants. “I think that’s crazy,” he said.

