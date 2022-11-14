Alistair Johnston, a former soccer player at Wake Forest, headed to World Cup to play for Canada

Alistair Johnston, a former men’s soccer star at Wake Forest, will be playing for Canada in this year’s World Cup which starts later this month.

Johnston, 24, is a Vancouver native who played this season with CF Montreal of the MLS.

He played two seasons for the Demon Deacons after transferring from St. John’s last season. In the 2020 MLS SuperDraft he was taken with the 11th overall pick by Nashville. In his senior season for the Demon Deacons he was named captain by Coach Bobby Muuss.

During his two seasons for the Demon Deacons he had six goals and 10 assists and in his senior season in 2019 he helped them get to the College Cup. He also was All-ACC third team and was All-South Region.

Johnston was first invited to the Canadian National Team January camp in 2021. Two months later, he earned his first career cap as a 69th-minute sub against Bermuda in the first round of 2022 World Cup Qualifying. He made his first career start in the next match against the Cayman Islands, where he scored and assisted in an 11-0 victory.

Johnston has been key for the Canadian National Team helping it to a first-place finish in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament. That qualified Canada for its second World Cup appearance and first since 1986.

Canada will play three matches in Group F, first facing Belgium on Nov. 23 before also taking on Croatia on Nov. 27 and Morocco on Dec. 1.