Alondes Williams, 'ManMan,' has been good-good for Wake Forest's basketball team

Where did Alondes Williams get his nickname?
The Wake Forest graduate transfer from Oklahoma arrived in Winston-Salem this season, and “ManMan” has been so good there’s talk of the NCAA Tournament for the Demon Deacons.
Williams chuckles a little bit from the question.
“I got that when I was little,” he said.
His mother, Lastasia Malone, said the 22-year-old was about 9 months old when she started calling him "ManMan."
“I was like her little man, and she just started calling me that and it’s sort of a Midwest saying,” said Williams, who was born and raised in Milwaukee. “I guess she also started calling me that because I could do backflips pretty early, and I jumped around a lot and had a lot of energy.”
That energy has been more than evident this season as Williams has taken well to the ACC. He'll lead the Demon Deacons into their game at Joel Coliseum on Saturday night against North Carolina.
Consider the history he can make in one of the best conferences in America:
• Williams, who is averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, can be the first to lead the league in points and assists, which the ACC started tracking in 1973, in the same season.
• He can become the first transfer to lead the league in scoring in his first season.
• He’s also in the conversation for ACC player of the year. Wake Forest's last recipient was Josh Howard in 2003.
Finding the right place
When Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger decided to retire, Williams decided to jump into the transfer portal because he had another season of eligibility. He had earned his degree in communications and started poking around in the portal to see where he might land.
It was Coach Steve Forbes and his staff who started to recruit Williams, using Zoom because of the pandemic.
“The biggest thing for me is Coach has just instilled confidence, and that’s been a big deal,” said Williams, who at 6 feet 5 is playing just about everywhere in Forbes’ free-flowing offense.
Williams has the ball in his hands a lot but has been very good at moving it around to teammates and his jump shot has been better than advertised.
Forbes can break down in a heartbeat about all of Williams’ talents on the court but summed it up best this way: “He’s one of those Burger King All-Americas that likes to kick McDonald’s ass.”
The way Williams gets teammates involved, Forbes said, comes natural to Williams.
"For a guy that can really score the ball, his unselfishness sets him apart," Forbes said. "...Alondes is a very willing passer and I think that a great example would have been late in the game against Virginia (on Jan. 15) he threw a laser beam skip pass across the court to (Isaiah) Mucius for a three."
Mucius, a senior who has been in the program the longest, loves the way Williams makes everybody better.
“He's somebody who lets the game come to him,” Mucius said. “He's a scorer, so he's going to continue to be aggressive no matter if the ball is going in the hole or not. But one thing he does is he opens up the floor for a lot of guys. So when he's not going, he's continuing to drive and kick so guys are going to get shots.”
Share.𝘛𝘩𝘦. 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 ‼️#GoDeacs 🎩🏀 pic.twitter.com/KZLT1jAUpP— Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) January 20, 2022
The junior college chip
Williams, who played at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, wasn’t highly recruited, mainly because his grades weren’t in order. He played in a good junior college program, Triton College in Illinois.
Williams played two seasons for Steve Christiansen, now an assistant at Boston College.
Triton won the Division II junior college national championship during Williams' freshman season then moved to the Division I level and lost in the semifinals the next season.
“The biggest thing about that time at Triton and what junior college is all about is how hard we worked,” Williams said. "You've got to work even harder at a JUCO and that's what most probably don't know."
Before Forbes got to East Tennessee State as a head coach he coached at the junior college level for two years at Northwest Florida College where he went 62-6, and can appreciate what Williams did to improve his game. There's a bond between Forbes and Williams because of their junior-college days.
“Have you ever ridden on a van to get to a game, and eat the pregame meal at McDonald’s and postgame meal at McDonald’s?" Forbes said when describing life at a junior college.
Former coaches are watching
Tyrone “Rock” Lewis, who coached Williams in AAU ball and at Riverside, said he could remember Williams being a point guard as far back as the fifth grade.
“He’s so much better with the ball in his hands, and he’s getting that chance at Wake Forest,” said Lewis, whose son, Terrance, and Williams have been best friends for years.
Terrance Lewis, a 6-foot-6 forward, played at Iowa State but tore a knee ligament and is now at Grambling State, where he will play next season.
“When Alondes came out of junior college he had turned himself into a scorer and his jump shot was so much better,” Lewis said. “I’m not surprised at how effective he’s been, and with the season is having that’s opened the eyes of the NBA scouts.”
Last season at Oklahoma he averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game playing about 18 minutes a game. He’s logging a lot more minutes these days.
Kruger, who is busy chasing grandchildren around after retiring, has watched a few of Wake Forest’s games and is impressed.
“There’s no question he’s got that powerful body and is one of those big guards that can really do a lot of damage,” Kruger said. “It’s great about what’s been doing and I know his family is thrilled that he’s got his degree as well.”
He’s had other nicknames
Louis Williams, Alondes’ father, said he hadn't gotten to see Alondes play in person at Wake Forest but had never seen his son so happy.
“We also called him ‘Hot Sauce,’” Louis said in referencing to the And 1 star who is legendary for his on-court moves.
Alondes’ father says one reason his son went to Wake Forest was because of Forbes.
“He was direct with Alondes and said we want you to play more with the ball,” Louis said. “And Alondes has always been about passing and getting teammates involved and sometimes he isn’t selfish enough, but we are so happy he’s having this kind of season.”
Besides going up against the Tar Heels on Saturday at Joel Coliseum, Williams will also go up against one of his former Oklahoma teammates, Brady Manek.
“I’m looking forward to that and it’s going to fun to be on the same court again,” Alondes said.
ManMan down the lane is a 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙢.📺 ESPNU💻 https://t.co/vb6f6EfkWh pic.twitter.com/4aE1x09S2p— Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) January 20, 2022
The lure of the ACC
Louis Williams said the chance to play against Duke and North Carolina was a big selling point in the recruitment of his son to Wake Forest. And Saturday’s game will be a big one as the 15-4 Deacons try to do enough to make the NCAA Tournament.
Alondes has open the eyes of the NBA scouts, but he’s more interested in finishing the season strong.
Picking Williams' best game, among many outstanding performances, is difficult, but the win at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night was a highlight reel worth watching. He had 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three blocked shots as the Deacons won without Forbes, who was back home in Winston-Salem with COVID-19. Forbes is hoping to be back for Saturday's game against the Tar Heels.
That's the kind of performance that will add to Williams' resume as a candidate for ACC Player of the Year, something he is flattered by doesn't want to talk too much about it.
“I'm really worried about playing well as a team the rest of the year and it would be a blessing if that happened,” said Williams, who also had a triple-double (16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists) against USC Upstate. “I'm just really just focusing on winning games and getting my team to the tournament.”
336-727-4081