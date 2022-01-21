Alondes Williams, 'ManMan,' has been good-good for Wake Forest's basketball team

Where did Alondes Williams get his nickname?

The Wake Forest graduate transfer from Oklahoma arrived in Winston-Salem this season, and “ManMan” has been so good there’s talk of the NCAA Tournament for the Demon Deacons.

Williams chuckles a little bit from the question.

“I got that when I was little,” he said.

His mother, Lastasia Malone, said the 22-year-old was about 9 months old when she started calling him "ManMan."

“I was like her little man, and she just started calling me that and it’s sort of a Midwest saying,” said Williams, who was born and raised in Milwaukee. “I guess she also started calling me that because I could do backflips pretty early, and I jumped around a lot and had a lot of energy.”

That energy has been more than evident this season as Williams has taken well to the ACC. He'll lead the Demon Deacons into their game at Joel Coliseum on Saturday night against North Carolina.

Consider the history he can make in one of the best conferences in America: