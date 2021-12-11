Alondes Williams records second triple-double in program history during Wake Forest win

A recap of Wake Forest’s 79-53 victory against USC Upstate on Saturday.
Why the Deacons won
The key was Alondes Williams, who notched a triple-double on his 10th assist with 5:31 remaining.
Williams, a grad transfer guard from Oklahoma, became only the second Deacon in program history to officially record the lauded statline. The first belonged to Wake Forest great and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.
Duncan chalked up 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots against Maryland in 1996. The low-post player went on to win five NBA championships and three Finals MVPS. Len Chappell recorded one unofficially in 1960, before assists were official. Twelve points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Assists didn't become an official stat until 1984.
Williams has scored double-digit points in every Wake Forest game so far, scoring a season-high 32 points against Western Carolina in the second game of the season.
Against the Spartans, Williams accounted for more than half of the Deacons' total assist number (18).
Stars
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assist.
Carter Whitt: 16 points, six assists and 4-of-7 on 3-pointers.
Dallas Walton: 14 points, five rebounds and four rebounds.
Notable
- Frigid cold offense opened the game. Entering the first timeout, the teams were a combined 4-of-13 shooting.
Then Wake Forest found a surge of energy. Dallas Walton pivoted the baseline for a one-handed dunk. That was followed by a 3-pointer from Khadim Sy that forced a Spartans’ timeout.
The Deacons didn't really wake offensively until the second half, where they scored 50 points in the second half.
- The game served as a remembrance for Eddie Payne, a former basketball player and head coach who died earlier this year.
Panye played at Wake Forest from 1969 to 1973. He went on to lead many programs, the last of which was USC Upstate, from 2002 to 2017.
He also coached at East Carolina (1991 to 1995), Oregon State (1995 to 2000) and Greensboro College (2000 to 2002) before finishing his career in Spartanburg.
Panye was 69.
- USC Upstate’s Msyta Goodloe, a Reynolds High School graduate, earned 15 minutes of playing time with three points and two rebounds in his return to his hometown.
What They're Saying
- "He's been fabulous. And more importantly, he's been a fabulous teammate. And as you can tell by the reaction of our players, they want him to do well. They respect him. And respect is not something that's given. It's earned. Especially when you're a new guy like that. And he's earned it from his teammates," Steve Forbes on Williams.
- "I was hunting for a minute, you know. Because my team had my back. They were me 'Come on, man, we got you. Give us the ball, we're going to shoot it.' Cam (Hildreth) took a long time to shoot it a couple times, and I'd seen Dallas (Walton, who grabbed the final assist) cutting on the other side of the block, and I fixing to just throw it. And he laid it up," Williams, on completing the triple-double.
Records
Wake Forest: 9-1, 1-0 ACC.
Up next
Wake Forest: VMI, Tuesday 7 p.m.
