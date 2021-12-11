Alondes Williams records second triple-double in program history during Wake Forest win

A recap of Wake Forest’s 79-53 victory against USC Upstate on Saturday.

Why the Deacons won

The key was Alondes Williams, who notched a triple-double on his 10th assist with 5:31 remaining.

Williams, a grad transfer guard from Oklahoma, became only the second Deacon in program history to officially record the lauded statline. The first belonged to Wake Forest great and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.

Duncan chalked up 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots against Maryland in 1996. The low-post player went on to win five NBA championships and three Finals MVPS. Len Chappell recorded one unofficially in 1960, before assists were official. Twelve points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Assists didn't become an official stat until 1984.

Williams has scored double-digit points in every Wake Forest game so far, scoring a season-high 32 points against Western Carolina in the second game of the season.

Against the Spartans, Williams accounted for more than half of the Deacons' total assist number (18).

Stars

