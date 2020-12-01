'An opportunity' is what Wake Forest's Emilia Migliaccio is calling her chance to play in U.S. Women's Open

“(My mom) knows what to say in my different emotional stages I’m in during a round,” Migliaccio said. “She’s really good about making me eat enough food so I have enough energy, and she’s also really helpful for club selection.”

Before Migliaccio heads to Houston her immediate goal was to finish up two papers and a video project she had for a screen-writing class she’s taking. That will get her to the end of the fall semester, and it will allow her to focus entirely on the Open.

As for the spring, Migliaccio is looking forward to helping the Deacons win their first NCAA title. She plans to one day turn pro and play on the LPGA Tour, but is committed to being a main cog on a very talented Deacons’ squad this spring.

“We had team meetings to stay motivated and we worked hard (this fall) because our goal is to win the national championship in the spring,” Migliaccio said.

Migliaccio has loved her time at Wake Forest and realizes that she only has one more semester before graduating with honors with a degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

This past spring, despite the shutdown of athletics in mid-March, she was named the Marge Crisp Award winner as the top women’s athlete at Wake Forest.