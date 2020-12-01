'An opportunity' is what Wake Forest's Emilia Migliaccio is calling her chance to play in U.S. Women's Open

Emilia Migliaccio isn’t going to sugarcoat the opportunity she will have getting to compete in the 75th U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament later this month in Houston.
“To be playing in a tournament anywhere is an honor,” said Migliaccio, a rising senior at Wake Forest who is from Cary. “It’s obviously been a strange year for everybody, so I’m just thankful I can still play my sport.”
Yes, it’s odd that the final major of the year in professional golf will be in December but in the year 2020 it's all about adjusting. Also in the field of 156 golfers is Jennifer Kupcho, who is a 2019 graduate of Wake Forest and a former teammate of Migliaccio who is in her second season on the LPGA Tour.
For Migliaccio, she’ll be one of 24 amateurs in the field, and she’ll also be one of the most decorated. She was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August and is a three-time All-America for the Deacons and is the sixth-ranked amateur in the world.
Migliaccio, 21, has continued to evolve as a golfer and a person during her time at Wake Forest. She’s an accomplished writer, having already published one book, and her rise up the amateur ranks on the course has been steady.
While it was disappointing that the Deacons fall golf season was wiped out because of COVID-19, Migliaccio found plenty of competition during practices with teammates. She also played in two pro tournaments as an amateur, finishing fourth in a Symetra Tour event, which is the developmental tour for the LPGA.
“I feel a lot more prepared,” Migliaccio said. “One reason is I’ve played the ANA (Inspiration, another of the LPGA majors and the Carolina Golf Classic Symetra Tournament so I’ve played eight rounds in pro events. I was able to take in what professionals are doing and how they are practicing and what it takes.”
Another bonus for Migliaccio is she’s already felt the pressure of playing in a U.S. Women’s Open getting to qualify as an 18-year-old freshman in 2018 at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Ala. She missed the cut at her first U.S. Open, but loved the experience.
“I noticed just how the pros carry themselves,” Migliaccio said. “When I was a freshman playing in that U.S. Open I just assumed everyone was so focused and uptight all the time but that’s not the case. As I observed, they are relaxed until they step on the tee box to perform.”
Migliaccio has certainly performed at a high level since starring at Athens Drive High School in Cary. She committed her freshman year of high school to Wake Forest to play for legendary Coach Dianne Dailey, who retired after Migliaccio’s freshman season at Wake.
Kim Lewellen, who took over for Dailey, loves the way Migliaccio continues to look for ways to get better.
“What makes Emilia so successful is she is not afraid of hard work,” said Lewellen, whose Deacons were ranked No. 1 when COVID-19 shut down the spring season in mid-March. “Even with limited events over the past few months, she’s treated each week as if she was playing competitively the next week.”
Migliaccio not only credits Lewellan, but also praises the work of Mark Seaver, the team’s strength coach at Wake Forest. She’s gotten noticeably stronger and her length off the tee is much better.
“I love the 6:30 a.m. workouts and I love getting stronger in the gym,” she said. “And I’ve worked with Mark individually, so he’s been great as far as me becoming a better player. He’s really good at what he does, and I love what he's done for me and our team.”
That length off the tee that Migliaccio needs will come in handy playing the 6,700-yard course. She admits she was intimidated by the length of the holes in 2018.
“I’ve been practicing for that length (6,700 yards) and that kind of length isn’t intimidating and I don’t have a hybrid (club) into every hole so that’s good,” Migliaccio said.
Also helping her prepare has been her mother, Ulrika, who played at Arizona and was an All-America in 1992. Ulrika will also be her caddy, which will give her a great advantage.
“I love it,” Migliaccio said about the mother-daughter team. “She knows my game so well and she’ll ask me where I’m going and I’ll say ‘I’m hitting it toward that tree’ and she’ll be like ‘Yeah, that’s good.’”
Migliaccio, who has five career wins for the Deacons that ties for third in school history, admits she can get emotional at times.
“(My mom) knows what to say in my different emotional stages I’m in during a round,” Migliaccio said. “She’s really good about making me eat enough food so I have enough energy, and she’s also really helpful for club selection.”
Before Migliaccio heads to Houston her immediate goal was to finish up two papers and a video project she had for a screen-writing class she’s taking. That will get her to the end of the fall semester, and it will allow her to focus entirely on the Open.
As for the spring, Migliaccio is looking forward to helping the Deacons win their first NCAA title. She plans to one day turn pro and play on the LPGA Tour, but is committed to being a main cog on a very talented Deacons’ squad this spring.
“We had team meetings to stay motivated and we worked hard (this fall) because our goal is to win the national championship in the spring,” Migliaccio said.
Migliaccio has loved her time at Wake Forest and realizes that she only has one more semester before graduating with honors with a degree in communications and a minor in journalism.
This past spring, despite the shutdown of athletics in mid-March, she was named the Marge Crisp Award winner as the top women’s athlete at Wake Forest.
“I’ve taken advantage of everything at Wake Forest and what it has to offer,” Migliaccio said. “I’m president of the student-athlete advisory committee and I’ve worked with a lot of the athletes from other sports and that’s been great. I’ve worked a lot with John Currie (the athletics director at Wake Forest) and that’s been really cool as well.
“I can’t say enough about how Wake Forest has helped me in my development on the course and off it.”
