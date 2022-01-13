Analysis: Duke's defense surprises Wake Forest's Williams

Scheyer’s big lineup made things difficult for Wake Forest. The Deacs struggled to defend big men Griffin and Banchero. Duke made a point of getting the ball to Banchero in the low post, rather than on the perimeter.

“There was a conscious effort to get him the ball, No. 1, as much as possible, and No. 2, in different spots,” Scheyer said. “The way he started the game off, I really thought he was going to go for 35 points. He's capable of doing that. What it did, once he was scoring and attacking the basket, it opened things up for other guys. And that's how we have to play. He's going to be a big part of what we do. I don't think I'm giving away nuclear codes or anything by saying we need to get the ball to Paolo.”

On the defensive end, Duke changed the game with its approach to scoring machine Alondes Williams. The Blue Devils didn’t stop him — Wake’s star guard finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists — but they took away the players around him and forced Williams into seven turnovers.

“They were the tougher team when the game was on the line,” Forbes said. “They made the plays they had to make to win the game. They guarded. They did a really good job guarding Alondes. They’re the first team that’s done it (that way).”