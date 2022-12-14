Andrew Carr saves the day for Wake Forest with last-second basket to beat App State

Wake Forest, which had been away from Joel Coliseum for 18 days, got back to a familiar place and beat Appalachian State 67-66 thanks to Andrew Carr’s jump shot at the buzzer.

The Demon Deacons forced a turnover on an inbounds play with 2.3 seconds left and down by one. They got the ball back on the side out of bounds and Cam Hildreth made the nice pass to Carr whose turnaround jumper near the baseline was good.

Three observations

1. Carr was everywhere and App State couldn’t keep up with him. That was evident most of the night but on the last play he was in the right place at the right time as Hildreth hit him with a perfect inbound pass and Carr did the rest. Carr’s length was a problem for the Mountaineers because he could go inside or outside.

2. It is pretty hard not to trail at halftime when your opponent shoots 68% in the first half. The Mountaineers caught fire late in the half and wound up leading 37-31. The Demon Deacons could not slow down the Mountaineers either from the outside or the inside. The Mountaineers were 17 of 25 shooting in the first half and had just six turnovers.

3. Tyree Appleby was trying to stay loose in the first half after he went to the bench by riding a stationary bike. He peddled while watching from the baseline near the Wake Forest bench. Coach Steve Forbes waived Appleby back into the game after the Mountaineers took a 27-24 lead. But with Appleby at the scorer’s table Forbes waiting to go in Forbes elected to burn a timeout with 4:20 left in the half. Late in the game Appleby had to be carried off the floor with what appeared to be a right ankle injury.

Stars

App State

Chris Mantis: 18 points, one assist

Donovan Gregory: 12 points, three rebounds

Terence Harcum: 11 points, three rebounds

Wake Forest

Andrew Carr: 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals

Tyree Appleby: 15 points, six rebounds, four assists

Daivien Williamson: 12 points

Cameron Hildreth: 10 points, three assists

By the numbers….

Heading into Wednesday night’s game Tyree Appleby was leading the ACC in scoring at 19.1 points per game. He also is second in assists in the ACC at 5.5 per game….

Donovan Gregory, a senior from Charlotte, came into Wednesday’s game leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 12.6 points per game….

Damari Monsanto of the Demon Deacons was in uniform but did not play in Wednesday’s game….

Before Wednesday’s game the Demon Deacons were shooting 47.2% from the field which ranked fourth in the ACC. They were also averaging 77.7 points per game which is also fourth best in the ACC….

Wake Forest leads the overall series 21-0 after Wednesday’s victory. The last time the two schools played before Wednesday night was November 25, 2006 with the Demon Deacons winning 88-78 at Joel Coliseum….

App State and Wake Forest are both part of the Food Lion program that will donate 100 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for made free throws this season that will help the local Feeding America food banks. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated nearly 2 million meals through the combination of regular season and tournament made foul shots….

App State had six turnovers in the first half but had four turnovers quickly to start the second half as Wake Forest went on a 17-2 run. The Demon Deacons had a nine-point lead but it didn’t last long….

Attendance was listed as 7,781.

Next games

Wake Forest (8-3) will play Saturday at Rutgers in a noon game on The Big Ten Network.

App State (6-5) will play host to Regent at 4 p.m. on ESPN Plus.