App State football fills remaining staff vacancy, hiring a 30-year coaching vet

Appalachian State football filled its final vacancy on Tuesday, hiring a 30-year coaching vet.

The Mountaineers picked David Lockwood to coach safeties, giving head coach Shawn Clark a full staff of 10 on-field assistants again.

Lockwood will coach safeties at App State. Mark DeBastiani, who coached safeties last year as part of Clark's first coaching staff, will now oversee outside linebackers.

“I appreciate the opportunity to join the great football staff at Appalachian State,” Lockwood said in the school-issued release. “I am looking forward to being part of the ongoing success of the Mountaineers football program.”

Most recently, Lockwood coached out west. He coached the Nevada secondary from 2018 to 2019, preceded by stints as cornerbacks coach at Arizona (2012 to 2015) and UNLV (2017).

He has also worked at West Virginia, his alma mater, on three separate occasions — as a grad assistant in 1989, as defensive backs coach in 2000 and as cornerbacks coach from 2008 to 2011. He's also worked at Notre Dame, Minnesota and Kentucky. With the Gophers' program from 2002 to 2006, he rose to defensive coordinator for his final two seasons.