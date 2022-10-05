Army and its funky triple-option offense set to invade Truist Field to play Wake Forest on Saturday

No. 15 Wake Forest will take a breather from ACC play this week by playing Army, but it won’t be much of a break.

The Demon Deacons will be facing the unusual triple-option offense that is no picnic to see up close.

All Coach Dave Clawson had to do was fire up video from last year’s game in West Point, N.Y.

"That was one of the most tortuous games I've ever been a part of because we just couldn’t get a stop,” Clawson said about the entertaining 70-56 win by the Demon Deacons.

On paper, the Black Knights (1-3) haven’t hit their stride yet this season but as center Michael Jurgens said: “This is their one Power Five school they play, so it’s their Super Bowl.”

What makes the game so challenging is the many different looks the Black Knights can give opponents. Last season they hit the Demon Deacons with big plays out of the passing game.

“They stress every single part of your defense,” Clawson said. “With the veer and all the different trap runs, I mean, if you’re a defensive lineman your heads just on a swivel because you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Coach Jeff Monken and Clawson go back a long way from their time when they were assistant coaches together at the University at Buffalo in the early 1990s. Clawson said Monken has been tweaking the run-first offense for more than 30 years.

“When I worked with him at Buffalo, we ran a trap option offense and he had worked with Paul Johnson all the way back to Hawaii in the '80s,” Clawson said. “And so this whole Paul Johnson (former head coach at Georgia Tech) system, Jeff has probably mastered it as well as anybody.”

Wide receiver A.T. Perry said another high-scoring game is possible.

“Just looking at last year, it could be,” Perry said. “It could be a high-scoring game but this week we are just focusing on the details of the game whether it’s on the defensive side of the ball or on offense just moving the ball down the field.”

Offensive line playing at high level

It was no surprise that Jurgens is offensive lineman of the week in the ACC. The line play was exceptional for a balanced offense in a 31-21 victory at Florida State.

“It’s good to be recognized,” Jergens said. “But I’ll steal from Sam (Hartman’s) playbook and it’s award to everyone else, and we don’t really read into that stuff too much and just care about the win.”

One luxury the line has enjoyed is good health, and the experience factor is paying off.

The Demon Deacons are averaging 41 points per game, the same amount they averaged last season when they set a school record for points scored.

“It’s like anything, there’s always some good and some bad,” Jurgens said about how good the line has been playing. “There’s definitely some stuff to clean up especially on third down from last week. But we are definitely happy with it.”

Clawson assesses the defense

Wake Forest allowed 28.8 points per game last season and is allowing 28.6 this season.

New defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has used nine linemen, rotating them freely.

“We're improving,” Clawson said. “We're better, and we’re fixing problems. Against Clemson, we were awful on third down and we went back and looked at what we did and we had to make some change ups and we did it and we're much better on third down against Florida State.”

The Seminoles converted only four of 11 third-down plays.

Clawson says another area they need to improve on are the long passes.

“It just seems like every time there's a deep ball you know we started grabbing when we don't need to,” Clawson said referring to the pass interference calls. “…. I think overall the arrows pointing up, but we got a lot of football to go.”

Backups move into key roles

It’s that time of the season where the depth chart becomes a way of life for any football team.

In the Florida State win on Saturday the Demon Deacons needed to reach into that depth in a big way.

Because of injuries to Blake Whiteheart and Cameron Hite, the third and fourth string tight ends were called into duty. And both delivered pretty well.

Jaeger Bull, a graduated transfer from Rice, and Trey Boll filled in nicely. Bull wound up with two catches for 17 yards.

“We got (Bull) for a reason and he wanted to play Power Five football,” Clawson said. “And he stepped up with a good third-down catch.”

Boll is a sophomore from Richmond, Va. and Bull is a redshirt senior who last season caught eighth passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Cobb is also doing a nice job on long snapping after moving into the starting spot.

“Will’s been doing that for three weeks and he’s done a great job,” Clawson said.

Clawson said on Tuesday that Whiteheart should be back in the lineup for Saturday’s game with Army but Hite will be out again but should return for the Boston College game on Oct. 22.

Third straight sellout on Saturday

For the third time this season and fifth time in six home games, Truist Field is a sellout for Army on Saturday.

Clawson said the sellouts are a testament to how good they have been over the last few seasons. They are coming off an 11-3 record last season and are 4-1 heading into Saturday's game.

"We're really proud and appreciative of the type of fan support we're now getting," Clawson said. "I remember when I first got here in 2014, the players would see that we don't get good crowds at home game and the students don't come. And the message was lets put a better product on the field and let's see what happens. And I think we've done that, and the students and our fans have responded."