Tyree Appleby, who was the Associated Press ACC player of the year in his one season at Wake Forest, has landed on the Chicago Bulls summer league roster.

This will give Appleby, a 24-year-old point guard, a chance to show off his skills in hopes of landing a spot with the Bulls or with another ACC team.

According to USA Today’s Chicago Bulls website the team was interested in Appleby heading into the draft.

In his one season with the Demon Deacons after transferring from Florida, Appleby averaged 18.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game for Coach Steve Forbes.

Appleby helped the Demon Deacons to a 19-14 record and 10-10 in the ACC.

Also making a summer league roster was Leaky Black of North Carolina, who will play for the Charlotte Hornets. Black, a 6-foot-8 forward, was a defensive stopper for the Tar Heels over the last five seasons.

Black, who is from Concord, is the all-time leader in games played for the Tar Heels with 155. He made 130 starts over his career.

Two Wake baseball players make national team

Pitcher Michael Massey of Wake Forest and incoming recruit Seaver King, a Division II All-America from Wingate, have been named to the USA Base-ball’s national team.

King, from Athens, Ga., hit .411 in 50 games for Wingate and is an infielder. He had 90 hits in 219 at bats for the Bulldogs.

Massey and King will represent Wake Forest in a series against Chinese Taipei and Japan next month.

The five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan started Friday and will run until July 30.

Massey and King joins Rhett Lowder (2022), Teddy McGraw (2022), Johnny Aiello (2017), Kyle Sleeth (2002), Bret Wagner (1993), Jake Austin (1989) and Erik Hansen (1985) as Wake Forest representatives on the national team.

In his first season with the Deacs in 2023, Massey made 27 appearances and recorded a 3-1 record with a 2.59 ERA. He also struck out 76 batters in 41.2 innings of work. Seven times he recorded at least five strikeouts including his second appearance against LSU in the Men’s Col-lege World Series.

The 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series with games at the National Training Complex, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.

Also making the USA team from the ACC were Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall and Jay Woolfolk and Duke's Fran Oschell. N.C. A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem also made the 31-man roster.

ACC has successful 2022-23

Atlantic Coast Conference teams delivered unprecedented NCAA Championship numbers during the 2022-23 academic year.

ACC teams closed out the year with a league-record nine NCAA titles and conference student-athletes closed out the year with 29 individual national championships. Six ACC teams ranked among the top 20 of the final LEARFIELD Directors Cup Division I standings released on Wednesday.

The ACC has won 16 team national championships in the last two academic years, also a conference record.

“It has been an extraordinary year for the ACC, and we are so proud of the continued success of our student-athletes, coaches, and programs,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The ACC’s historic accomplishments over the last two years are a tribute to the leadership at our member institutions and I applaud them for their ongoing dedication.”

Six ACC schools finish among top 20

Six ACC schools are ranked among the top 20 of the final Division I LEARFIELD College Directors’ Cup standings announced Wednesday.

Virginia led all ACC schools with a fourth-place finish, led by a third consecutive NCAA women’s swimming and diving championship and a second consecutive NCAA men’s tennis championship.

North Carolina joined the Cavaliers among the top 10 in eighth place, followed by Duke (16th), Florida State (17th), NC State (19th) and Notre Dame (20th). The ACC’s six schools among this year’s top 20 are the second-most of any conference.

Louisville (32nd place), Wake Forest (42nd), Syracuse (45th) and Miami (49th) give the ACC 10 institutions among the top 50. They are closely followed by Clemson (51st), Pitt (52nd) and Virginia Tech (55th).