When Jacob Roberts trotted out to make his first start for Wake Forest at linebacker he looked around at his new surroundings and thought about one thing.

“Football is football,” said Roberts, a graduate transfer from N.C. A&T who had what can only be called a very successful debut for the Demon Deacons.

Last Thursday night it was Roberts who had the team’s first sack early in a 37-17 win over Elon at Allegacy Stadium in front of around 22,000. He wound up starting because of an injury to captain Chase Jones, but Roberts was more than ready for the challenge.

Roberts has done just fine going from the blue and gold of the Aggies to the black and gold of the Demon Deacons.

“I found out about three days before the game that I was going to start,” said Roberts, who is from Charlotte and was a Football Championship Subdivision All-America in 2019 as a freshman and in 2021 as a sophomore.

Roberts was part of the 2019 team at N.C. A&T that won the Celebration Bowl and he continued to have an outstanding career for the Aggies and Coach Sam Washington. In that 2019 Celebration Bowl win over Alcorn State in Atlanta it was Roberts who was named the defensive MVP of the game.

After Washington was dismissed at A&T, however, Roberts decided to go looking for another place to play after last season, and it was through Twitter that Roberts found out Wake Forest became interested.

Roberts, who graduated with a 3.2 grade point average and a degree in sports science, hadn’t been in the transfer portal long when Wake Forest reached out to him with a direct message on Twitter.

“(Linebacker coach Glenn Spencer) texted me through Twitter and I was like, wow this is a place I always wanted to be at so when they offered me a spot I knew that was the place I wanted to go," said Roberts, who is working toward as masters degree in liberal arts.

Roberts, who is 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds, said his best offer coming out Charlotte Mallard Creek was at A&T so he jumped at the chance and played right away as a true freshman in 2019.

He said he loved his time in Greensboro, but wanted a new challenge of playing at the higher level of Division I football.

That Roberts isn’t that far from Greensboro is just how things worked out.

As for what he saw on the field in his first game with Wake Forest it was all about instincts and scouting reports. He was in on seven tackles against the Phoenix and played a majority of the game. The seven tackles were second on the team to safety Malik Mustapha's nine tackles.

Coach Dave Clawson didn’t have to wait long to rave about one of the three graduate transfers that he has on the roster this season. The other two are defensive lineman Nick Helbig and defensive back Brandon Harris. This Saturday it will be Harris playing against several of his old teammates at Vanderbilt with the Commodores coming to Allegacy Stadium for an 11 a.m. game.

“I remember when we recruited him and I talked to (Washington) over at N.C. A&T and he asked me did I think (Roberts) could play in the ACC?” Clawson said. “And I said ‘I think he can play in the NFL.’”

Clawson said Roberts was more than ready to go in the opener.

“He’s a really good football player, and he fits in here very well,” Clawson said about Roberts, who had 218 tackles and 9.5 sacks, five interceptions and six blocked kicks in his three years with the Aggies.

Last season Roberts also had two interception returns for a touchdown, which is always the dream of any linebacker.

“Those are pretty cool to have,” Roberts said about the two touchdowns off interceptions. “Just to make the plays that come to you, and trusting your defense and your teammates.”

Roberts said he was pleased with his performance against the Phoenix but said there’s always room for improvement.

As for making the transition to the higher level of Division I football Roberts is taking it all in stride.

“I get that question a lot,” he said. “I feel like I've always been a high caliber player. And I feel like I've always been able to compete at a high level, no matter who's out there on the field. So, at the end of the day it's just football and you read the keys and get to the ball.”

