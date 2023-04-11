Assistant coach John Hunter had no idea his son, Baer, was interested in coaching at Wake Forest.

Baer, a former All-America offensive lineman at Appalachian State, worked as a graduate assistant last season at Charlotte. But Baer was looking for another opportunity and he remembered a conversation he had with Coach Dave Clawson in his super senior season in Boone.

“We were at a hotel in Florida and I saw coach Clawson and we talked for a little bit and he said when I am really done playing and want to get into coaching to call him,” Baer said after a recent Wake Forest spring practice. “I remembered what he said, so I called him.”

John, one of Clawson’s trusted assistant coaches, picks up the story from there.

“So I’m sitting in my office and Dave comes in and says ‘What do you think about us hiring Baer as a grad assistant?’” John said. “I didn’t even know Baer was interested in coming here.”

Clawson made the hire and now Baer, who is taking classes at Wake Forest in pursuit of another degree, and John are coaching on the same staff. It’s a father-son combination with each helping at different positions.

Since Clawson knew the Hunter family so well, it was an easy hire.

“I probably have some regrets not recruiting Baer out of high school because he turned out to be a great player at App,” Clawson said. “And so I wasn’t going to make that same mistake and let him go somewhere else to coach.”

What also helped in Clawson’s decision was that he’s known Baer since he about 7 years old. And now, at age 24, Baer is ready to dive full bore into the coaching profession.

“Coach Hunter and I and our families go back some 15 years,” Clawson said. “Since 2008, I met his kids and wife (Amara) and he’s got a great family. And Coach Hunter is so professional, and he gives him fatherly advice.”

The dynamic that works well is that John continues to coach the running backs, but Baer is helping coach Dave Cohen on the defensive line. Baer played mostly offensive line while at App State but also played defensive line in high school at West Forsyth and in his career at App State. For a short time during his six years in Boone, he also played tight end.

“It’s a great situation for him and a great situation for our family,” John said. “He’ll learn a ton from Coach Cohen so Baer’s excited about this opportunity.”

Baer said he remembers the specifics about what Clawson said to him a couple of years ago at that hotel in Florida.

“He said he loved my demeanor, and said I liked the way I handled things when I played so he said I would be a good influence and to just let him know,” Baer said. “So I appreciated that and didn’t forget and followed up with him.”

The family business

John Hunter, a native of Detroit, has been in coaching for a long time since he graduated from Bowling Green after as stellar playing career. He worked as a high school coach until getting his first college job at Bowling Green in 2006.

When Clawson took over at Bowling Green in 2008 he kept Hunter on staff and Hunter moved with Clawson to Wake Forest 10 years ago.

Baer, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighed 310 pounds at one point during his playing career but has slimmed down to 230 pounds and looks like he could play tight end again. But he’s ready to learn all about what it takes to coach at a Power Five school such as Wake Forest.

“I am following in his footsteps and I knew this was the path I wanted to go on after my playing days were over,” said Baer, who played for Coach Adrian Snow at West Forsyth. “I love football and when Coach Clawson had said to me when you are seriously done playing football to give him a call so I did.

“It’s a learning experience and it’s been great.”

Relief for Baer’s mom on travel

When Baer was playing games on Saturdays and John was coaching, it was challenging for Amara to figure out what game to attend.

Baer said that if Wake Forest played an early game she would go to it, then make the trip to Boone to watch him play. She also has made sure to get to younger sister Justiss’ soccer games at Mount Olive.

“She’s got to be happy that there’s only one game to go to on Saturdays now with Wake Forest’s schedule,” Baer said. “She’s a trooper when she was trying to see me play and watch dad coach so it’s going to be easier for her.”

While the father-son might be on the same staff, they coach different positions so they don’t always see each other at practice.

“There’s times I come home and my wife will ask if I’ve seen him and sometimes I don’t because he’s with the defense and I’m with the offense,” John said. “It’s been neat having him here, and his mother is ecstatic because he’s close to home.”

Baer has his own place not far from the family home and he’s engaged to be married to college sweetheart Madilynn Lohmeier in July 2024.

Baer has his undergraduate degree in communications from App State and also earned a master’s degree in higher education. He’s now taking classes to earn a master’s degree in liberal arts at Wake Forest.

“He came over for Easter and he likes to come over and cook,” John said about having Baer close to home again. “He’s a good cook.”

Advice is always there if needed

Baer said that now that he is no longer a player, he sees the other side of college football as a coach. He said he had a great experience last season at Charlotte and he’s carried that over so far in Winston-Salem.

“I just like the relationships and the bonds you build with the players,” Baer said about what he likes about coaching. “Just to see a guy develop when you tell him to do something the right way and he does it. You find success like that and you see a kid that has a big smile and that's gratifying."

Because he’s only 24, he’s actually younger than as many as three players on the Wake Forest roster.

“I can relate because I know what the grind can be like with school, practice and everything else that comes with being a football player,” Baer said. “I think they respect me more because I can understand their perspective and the coaches’ side of it. I see both sides what needs to be accomplished.”

John says it’s easy to see how much energy that Baer has, especially during position drills with the defensive linemen.

“I think he’ll bring the energy and you see him behind those defensive linemen running with them showing them how to chase the ball,” John said. “He can give them the perspective of what the offensive linemen are thinking because that’s where he played a majority of his career at App.”

High school coach was a big influence

Snow, who has retired from coaching at West Forsyth, said there’s no question that Baer will be a great coach.

“He understands the game because he’s lived it,” Snow said. “When you live it, you realize that it’s a profession that is worthwhile but there’s also not a lot of stability. But with how he was raised and with John’s guidance, he’s going to be great for the profession.”

When Snow learned that Baer make the connection to Clawson on his own, it didn’t surprise him.

“That’s Baer in a nutshell,” Snow said. “He went on his own to pursue something he wanted and I’m sure mom and dad are so proud because this wasn’t something that was given to him.”

Snow said the one trait that Baer has that will serve him well in coaching is loyalty.

“When he’s with you, he’s with you,” Snow said. “There’s no gray area with Baer, so his loyalty he had for me at West Forsyth is something he carried to App State and will follow him into the coaching profession.”

Baer says he’s also listened to his father for advice on coaching, but it’s not that different than life advice.

“He said have respect for people’s time,” Baer said about advice from his father about coaching. “He’s always telling me to go to work and be prepared and those are really the things he instilled to me at an early age so not much has changed. It’s about doing the right thing.”

After Baer was done with playing football he decided that getting into coaching was his next step.

“I kept asking him, are you sure this is what you want to do?” John said. “But now is the time to find out if this is really what he wants to do so he’s learning and finding his way.”

John said that in this day and age of being college coach it’s about change.

“Be flexible,” John said about his message to his son. “It’s always fluid and always changing so take those changes and adapt.”