Ball Hawke: Tommy Hawke thriving in his freshman season for the Wake Forest baseball team

Of course Tommy Hawke’s nickname at Wake Forest among his baseball teammates is “Tomahawk.”

Hawke, a freshman outfielder and a Reagan graduate, has been hitting the ball all over parks up and down the ACC’s footprint. Heading into NCAA Tournament regional play Friday at College Park, Md., Hawke leads the Demon Deacons (40-17-1) in hitting at .376, and he wants more.

“Nobody expected much from us all season, so we just went out and proved what we could become,” Hawke said. “Now we just want to keep it going.”

At 5 feet 6 and around 180 pounds, Hawke has transitioned from high school to college, hardly missing a beat or missing the ball. He made the All-ACC freshman team and has been a big key for Coach Tom Walter, who has mixed in his talented freshmen class with plenty of upperclassmen. Also making impacts among the newcomers was Nick Kurtz (All-ACC third team) and Hawke’s teammate at Reagan, pitcher Josh Hartle (6-6 in 13 starts and a 5.74 ERA).

“The team bonding has been there throughout the year and it was an easy transition because the older guys welcomed the freshmen in with no problem,” Hawke said. “Since the beginning of the year, we had a goal to win a bunch of games and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Hawke, who has played center and right field, doesn’t have a fancy way of describing how to hit the ball. He also leads the team in on-base percentage (.505), second-best in the ACC, and ranks sixth in the league in batting.

Hawke has had just 33 strikeouts in 173 at-bats, showing why he’s been an asset at the top of Walter’s lineup. He also leads the team with seven stolen bases and has shown patience having drawn 41 walks.

“I just sort of go to the plate and try to catch the barrel on the ball,” Hawke said about his simple approach to hitting. “I just look for a good pitch to hit.”

Hawke says he’s not surprised at his success this season because of how he approached his time playing at Reagan and in travel baseball.

“In high school we played a lot of travel ball against good competition, and our preseason (this fall at Wake Forest) helped because I was facing our own pitchers and seeing the best of the best,” Hawke said. “That helped a lot.”

Walter, in his 13th season at Wake Forest, ranks second in school history with 365 wins behind George Greer. He marvels at how well Hawke attacks every at-bat in every game.

“Tommy consistently has the best at-bats I have ever seen from a freshman,” Walter said. “He grinds every pitch and fights with two strikes. He can hit the ball to all fields, can run and has gap power.

“Inserting him into the leadoff spot has made a huge impact on our ballclub.”

The Demon Deacons are in the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time and first time since 2017. They are the second seed in the College Park Regional and will take on Big East Conference champion Connecticut (46-13) at 1 p.m. Friday (ESPNU).

The turnaround from 20 wins last season to 40 this season is the biggest in school history.

They built their outstanding resume this season by going 24-2 against non-league opponents. Wake Forest won four of its 10 ACC series (Georgia Tech, Boston College, Duke and N.C. State) and split with No. 12 national seed Louisville, but its sweep of the Wolfpack was its first in program history.

The Demon Deacons have one of the top offenses in the country, ranking fourth in batting average (.319) and in home runs (115; school record), fifth in hits (666) and scoring (9.3 runs per game) and seventh in slugging percentage (.548).

The Demon Deacons will encounter a Huskies pitching staff that owns the nation's No. 3 ERA, 3.35, led by 6-foot-6 right-hander Austin Peterson (10-2, 3.22).

Wake Forest's offense was on full display in their last game, a 16-3 blowout of Miami in seven innings in the ACC Tournament. Hawke said there’s no reason to change their approach as they head into regional play.

“It’s about playing for each other and we’ve made it more about the team instead of individuals,” Hawke said. “It pushes us through especially like in the N.C. State series (in the regular season) when we really came together and needed each other. It’s been very fun and we have that chip on our shoulder because we weren’t ranked hardly at all this season so we just want to prove people wrong.”

