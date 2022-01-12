 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Banchero, Griffin lead Duke's victory over Wake Forest
0 Comments
top story

Banchero, Griffin lead Duke's victory over Wake Forest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Blue Devils beat the Demon Deacons at sold-out Joel Coliseum

A recap of No. 8 Duke’s 76-64 men’s basketball victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Why the Blue Devils won

Duke used a stretch of 13 straight made baskets late in the first half and early in the second half to pull ahead and pull away from the Demon Deacons.

Stars

Duke

He helped Duke to the win over Wake Forest at Joel Coliseum

Paolo Banchero: 24 points, five rebounds.

AJ Griffin: 22 points (8-for-11 FG, 3-for-5 3FG), four rebounds.

Trevor Keels: 11 points, four assists.

Wake Forest

Alondes Williams: 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists.

The Blue Devils broke open the game early in the second half

Jake LaRavia: 14 points, five rebounds.

Notable

Associate coach Jon Scheyer, who will become Duke’s head coach after Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement at season’s end, led the Blue Devils. Krzyzewski missed the game because of a non-COVID virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joel Coliseum was almost full. The 14,665-seat building had its largest attendance of the season at 14,213.

Duke trailed 29-27 late in the first half but scored the last eight points before the break to lead 35-29. Then the Blue Devils built the lead to 43-30 with 17:26 to go.

He was the acting head coach because Coach K didn't make the trip to Winston-Salem

Duke shot 61% after halftime and 51% for the game. The Blue Devils made seven of 15 3-point attempts.

Wake Forest missed 14 of its 16 3-point shot attempts.

Duke’s largest lead of 20 points was last reached at 67-47 the 7:37 mark.

The two teams played at Joel Coliseum in a key ACC game on Wednesday night

What they’re saying

“Duke did an unbelievable job imposing their will on us at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. They went 4-for-4 to start the second half, and we played behind the rest of the time. They were the tougher team when the game was on the line. We didn’t shoot the ball well, we have to make more shots. Shooting 2-of-16 from 3 is going to make it really difficult to beat an elite team. But, there was a great crowd, a great energy in the building, and Duke did what they had to do to get a road win.” – Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes.

“He had 21 shots to get 25 points. We’re good with that.” – Duke’s Wendell Moore on Wake Forest’s Williams.

Records

Duke: 3-1 ACC, 13-2 overall.

Wake Forest: 3-3, 13-4.

Up next

Wake Forest played Duke on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum

Duke: N.C. State, 2 p.m. Saturday (WXLV, ESPN3).

Wake Forest: At Virginia, 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Bally Sports South).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady he needed one more catch for $500K jackpot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert