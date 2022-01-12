Banchero, Griffin lead Duke's victory over Wake Forest

A recap of No. 8 Duke’s 76-64 men’s basketball victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
Why the Blue Devils won
Duke used a stretch of 13 straight made baskets late in the first half and early in the second half to pull ahead and pull away from the Demon Deacons.
Stars
Duke
Paolo Banchero: 24 points, five rebounds.
AJ Griffin: 22 points (8-for-11 FG, 3-for-5 3FG), four rebounds.
Trevor Keels: 11 points, four assists.
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists.
Jake LaRavia: 14 points, five rebounds.
Notable
Associate coach Jon Scheyer, who will become Duke’s head coach after Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement at season’s end, led the Blue Devils. Krzyzewski missed the game because of a non-COVID virus.
Joel Coliseum was almost full. The 14,665-seat building had its largest attendance of the season at 14,213.
Duke trailed 29-27 late in the first half but scored the last eight points before the break to lead 35-29. Then the Blue Devils built the lead to 43-30 with 17:26 to go.
Duke shot 61% after halftime and 51% for the game. The Blue Devils made seven of 15 3-point attempts.
Wake Forest missed 14 of its 16 3-point shot attempts.
Duke’s largest lead of 20 points was last reached at 67-47 the 7:37 mark.
What they’re saying
“Duke did an unbelievable job imposing their will on us at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. They went 4-for-4 to start the second half, and we played behind the rest of the time. They were the tougher team when the game was on the line. We didn’t shoot the ball well, we have to make more shots. Shooting 2-of-16 from 3 is going to make it really difficult to beat an elite team. But, there was a great crowd, a great energy in the building, and Duke did what they had to do to get a road win.” – Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes.
“He had 21 shots to get 25 points. We’re good with that.” – Duke’s Wendell Moore on Wake Forest’s Williams.
Records
Duke: 3-1 ACC, 13-2 overall.