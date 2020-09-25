 Skip to main content
Basham, Migliaccio named best male, female athletes for 2019-20 at Wake Forest
Wake Forest’s defensive lineman Carlos “Boogie” Basham and women’s golfer Emilia Migliaccio were winners of the two major awards given by the athletics department for 2019-20.

Basham was the winner of the Arnold Palmer Award and Migliaccio won the Marge Crisp Award.

Basham is a communications major and is set to graduate in December, while Migliaccio is set to earn his degree in May 2021 with a communications major and journalism minor.

The Arnold Palmer and Marge Crisp Awards are given to the top male and female scholar-athletes at Wake Forest each year.

“This award means a lot to me with Arnold Palmer being a Wake Forest alumnus,” Basham said in a statement. “Just to be associated with someone like him is a great thing. It is a very prestigious award and to be looked at as one of the best athletes on campus is a big honor."

Migliaccio, who was part of the top-ranked women’s program last spring when COVID-19 shut down the season, gave credit to her teammates and coaches. “It really shows how strong of a team we are and how awesome our coaches are,” she said in a statement. “It's such an honor to be recognized as the best female student athlete at Wake. I'm just really honored and happy."

Athletics director John Currie said: "From Boogie's playmaking on the field that helped Wake Forest win its eighth Big 4 Championship, to Emilia's play on the golf course that had our women's golf program end the 2020 spring as the No. 1 team in the country, these two make our university proud each day.”

