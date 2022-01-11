Duke and the Demon Deacons: Wake Forest's high points in battles with Mike Krzyzewski's teams

On top of the showdown between the men's basketball teams from Wake Forest and No. 8 Duke on Wednesday, the visit to Winston-Salem will be the last for Blue Devils head for Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski has coached Duke since 1980, leading the program to five national championships, 15 ACC titles and 1,182 victories, the most in NCAA history.

Krzyzewski, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was hired during Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes' freshman year of high school.

“He's given more to the game of basketball than he has probably ever taken, and I appreciate that the most about him,” Forbes said this week. “And last thing I'll say is I had the privilege to coach at Tennessee alongside Pat Summitt. Pat had this real distinct aura about herself, when you were in her presence, that you naturally felt. It was unannounced and unassuming. She never had to announce her greatness when she stepped in the room because you felt it.

"I feel the same aura, the same presence of greatness, around Coach (Krzyzewski). He sits on the Mount Rushmore of college basketball with the greatest coaches in the history of this game.”