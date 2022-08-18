Former Wake Forest women's basketball coach Charlene Curtis dies; 'She loved her athletes and would do anything for them,' former AD Ron Wellman says

Charlene Curtis, the first Black women’s basketball head coach in ACC history at Wake Forest, has died.

“She was just a delightful person to work with, and she always was extremely supportive of her athletes,” said Ron Wellman, who as Wake Forest's athletics director hired Curtis. “She loved her athletes and would do anything for them, and she was so loyal to our department and the entire university.”

Curtis coached at Wake Forest from 1997 until 2004, and her teams compiled a 67-129 record in seven seasons. The Demon Deacons went 21-91 in ACC games.

She also served as the ACC’s supervisor of women’s basketball officials for 11 years before retiring in 2019.

Wellman said he wasn’t making a statement at the time of Curtis’ hire. He wanted the best possible coach and lured Curtis away from powerhouse Connecticut, where she was a top assistant for Geno Auriemma. And at Wake, Curtis always bargained for her program.

“She understood we couldn’t get everything she wanted," Wellman said Thursday, "but she always saw the positive side to everything.”

She didn't consider her race a big deal regarding her hiring at Wake Forest.

“Other people sort of pointed it out to me, but I was aware of it," Curtis said in February 2021, when she was recognized at a Wake Forest women's game at Joel Coliseum. "I guess because I was also the first African American women’s head coach at Radford as well it wasn’t on my mind as much.”

Wellman said Curtis also excelled in the ACC office.

“She definitely voiced her opinions and backed her officials when conflicts came about,” Wellman said. “She was passionate about it and did a great job.”

The news of Curtis’ death was posted on Radford University’s Facebook page.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Charlene Curtis," the post stated. "Our thoughts are with her friends, family, and every member of the Radford community who she impacted so greatly.”

Curtis was Radford's first Black women's basketball player, and she scored more than 1,000 career points and is enshrined in the Radford Athletics Hall of Fame.

"She was an outstanding student, a tremendous basketball player, an excellent musician, and a great coach and administrator," Radford athletics director Robert Lineburg said in a statement posted on Radford's site. "She has had and will continue to have a profound impact on our university. Charlene was the coach that made a difference in her players lives by teaching them so many foundational values that impacted them in so many positive ways. In addition, Charlene loved Radford University and remained involved throughout her life by devoting her time, service, and money to helping so many young people."

Her Radford teams went 121-53, winning two Big South titles, and she received coach-of-the-year honors in 1988 and 1990. Curtis remains second all-time in women’s basketball winning percentage among Big South coaches. In 2005, Curtis earned induction into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame.

Curtis is survived by her partner of 24 years, Sharolyn S. Grant; her sister, Millicent N. Wright (Byrl); and her aunt, Evelyn Board Charlton (late James). Details on a memorial service are incomplete.