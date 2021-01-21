 Skip to main content
Georgia Tech thumps Wake Forest women
Georgia Tech thumps Wake Forest women

WINSTON-SALEM - Hot-shooting Georgia Tech got 17 points and six rebounds from Lotta-Maj Lahtien in a 73-44 victory over Wake Forest in women's basketball Thursday night.

Wake Forest will host No. 1 Louisville at 2 p.m. Sunday (ACC) at Joel Coliseum. The game is closed to the public because of the pandemic.

Georgia Tech improved to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC. Wake fell to 7-5 and 4-4.

The Yellow Jackets shot 52.7% from the field (29 of 55) while holding the Deacons to 26.4% (14 of 53). Tech also outrebounded Wake, 40-28.

Ivana Raca paced Wake's offense with 13 points and eight rebounds. She was the Deacs' lone double-digit scorer. 

Center Nerea Hermosa contributed 16 points for the Yellow Jackets. Teammate Lorela Cubaj chipped in 11 points. 

