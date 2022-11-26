Hildreth, Monsanto help Wake charge past Hampton, 97-70

Only two Wake Forest men's basketball players have recorded a triple-double, and on Saturday, Coach Steve Forbes did what he needed to do to add a name to the list.

Cam Hildreth hit David Bradford with an alley-oop pass, and Bradford finished with a dunk, giving Hildreth 10 assists to go with his 14 points and 11 rebounds as Wake Forest ran off to a 97-70 victory over Hampton on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

"We drew up a play coming out of the time out to help him get it," Forbes said. "DB, he did a great job of catching it. That was a nice set. He did a great job of getting the defender on his hip. We knew where (Hildreth) was at. We were trying to help him so we could get him out of the game."

The last triple-double for Wake Forest came from Alondes Williams, who collected 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists last December in a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate.

Hildreth joins Williams and Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996

After the game, Hildreth handed out a verbal assist.

"It was really the last few minutes when I found out I needed a couple more," Hildreth said. "It's really awesome, obviously, a great achievement. But I couldn't really have done it without my teammates because without my teammates, I wouldn't be able to get assists."

Bradford's dunk elicited an impromptu on-court celebration as Hildreth, while running back on defense, raised his arms in the air while flashing a big smile.

Meanwhile, Damari Monsanto scored a game-high 20 points, including six 3-point baskets. Tyree Appleby and Andrew Carr scored 17 apiece for the Demon Deacons (6-1).

Wake Forest won the battle offensive runs in the first half. After Marquis Goodwin hit a 3-pointer at 18:19, the Demon Deacons went on a 20-run capped by a Monsanto 3-pointer at 13:41.

The Pirates (1-5) took advantage of a lull in which Wake went four minutes without a basket. Tre Thomas hit a free throw and Hampton closed the gap to 26-15 with 9:02 left until the break, but that was a close as it would get.

Before Monsanto went to the bench for the final two minutes, he hit another 3-point shot and pushed the lead to 47-22, and Wake Forest led 53-24 at halftime, one shy of the season-high 54 points it scored in the first half against South Carolina State on Tuesday night

To compound Hampton's woes, freshman forward Kyrese Mullen was ejected in the second half for throwing an elbow and hitting Carr in the head as they battled for a loose ball near the Wake Forest basket.

Marquis Godwin led Hampton with 18 points.

On Tuesday, Wake Forest travels to Wisconsin as part of the ACC-Big 10 Challenge.