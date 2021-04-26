Justin Gray, former Wake Forest guard, on his new role, old ties and appreciation for his alma mater

Later, it was Kelsey giving Gray the opportunity to pursue a new calling.

“He was running and doing all these things at Wake, but then 20 years later he gave me a job,” Gray said. “It helps me now. So getting kids to understand that: that it’s bigger than basketball. Don’t let basketball use you, you use basketball.”

It was also Kelsey who allowed Gray to handle in-game responsibilities on offense for the Eagles, who made the NCAA Tournament this season and would have last year also had the tournament gone on.

“I truly believe the job of a head coach is to give confidence to his players,” Gray said. “But little did he know it gave me confidence as being a part of his staff and helped me grow and just put me in a position to really be a head coach. That’s truly when I knew, oh, I could do it.”

That’s the same thing that Gray wants to do for his new players. He said his coaching staff would be announced this week, and the recruiting aspect started right after his introductory news conference. He’s hopeful that Western Carolina could make an appearance in Winston-Salem and he’d get the chance to be in Joel Coliseum again. He mentioned getting a kind text message from Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes when Gray became the Catamounts’ choice.