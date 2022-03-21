 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Good friends Steve Forbes and Buzz Williams set to square off in NIT quarterfinal. Wake plays Texas A&M on Wednesday.

  • John Dell

The Demon Deacons have had almost 200 practices

Those were good times when Steve Forbes was building his coaching resume and soaking up knowledge as a semi-young assistant coach at Texas A&M.

There, Wake Forest's Coach Forbes and Buzz Williams, the head coach at Texas A&M, built a friendship that’s lasted to this day.

Their teams will square off in a quarterfinal game of the NIT on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in College Station, Texas.

"That’s going to be a personal trip for me," Forbes said. "I think the trajectory of my coaching career started at Texas A&M with Buzz Williams, Billy Gillespie, Alvin Brooks (Lamar), and we’re all Division I head coaches."

During Forbes’ two seasons at Texas A&M, from 2004 through 2006 with Gillespie as the head coach, the Aggies went to the NIT and then the NCAA Tournament. It was the start of a winning tradition that has continued for the Aggies.

"I had two unbelievable years there in Aggie Land," Forbes said. "Buzz is one of my very best friends, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Buzz. It was Buzz and Anthony Grant who helped me get the job at East Tennessee State."

The Aggies are one of the hottest teams in the country and, much like the Demon Deacons, were hoping to get into NCAA Tournament. Both teams have showed plenty of resilience in keeping their seasons going and shaking off the disappointment of not going to the NCAA Tournament.

The reality is the Aggies and Demon Deacons are two of 24 schools in Division I who are still practicing.

SEC Texas A M Tennessee Basketball

Coach Buzz Williams has the Texas A&M Aggies in the quarterfinals of the NIT.
Wake Forest VCU Mens Basketball NIT

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes disputes a call in the first half of a second round game against Virginia Commonwealth in the NIT on Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“I think it’s about bouncing back,” Forbes said of his Demon Deacons, who have two wins in the NIT and are 25-9. “Just having that sour taste in your mouth and all those expectations against Boston College (in the loss at the ACC Tournament) and those were really four hard days.

“You don’t get your name called on selection Sunday, but it just shows that you can bounce back.”

A victory for the Demon Deacons on Wednesday and they will earn a trip to Madison Square Garden for the NIT semifinals in New York next week. It’s a big stage even if it’s not the NCAA Tournament.

“Like coach says, we have a good time together and we want to play more so it’s a blessing to still be playing,” said senior Daivien Williamson of the Demon Deacons after Saturday's win. Wake Forest did not make players available to journalists on Monday.

Forbes estimated they are getting to close to 200 practices this season, which is a lot of time together. He joked that, in Monday’s practice, they might just play knockout the entire time. That’s a free-throw game learned in grade school.

“My wife actually said 'just play knock out,'" Forbes said.

Forbes, who was an assistant under Gillespie at A&M, can’t help but wax nostalgic about his days there, and it wasn’t a shock at all that he rattled off a few choice restaurants he faithfully attended during his time there.

"So what do you mean you learned to coach there?" Forbes said. "I learned my identity of who I am, to simplify the game and not be a jack of all trades and a master of none. But to simplify especially defensively and as the identity comes into offensively, you know the gritty, grimy, tough ... Just being really tough."

Forbes and Williams are cut from the same cloth. They actually look like brothers.

Now the two will be playing each other with a trip to New York on the line.

"I don’t like playing friends," Forbes said, "but it will be a lot of fun to go play that game in front of some passionate fans and see a lot of familiar faces I haven’t seen in a long time."

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (ESPN2)

Records: Wake Forest: 25-9; Texas A&M: 25-12

Best players: Quenton Jackson had 17 points in the win over Oregon in the second round of the NIT and Manny Obaseki had 11 points. Wade Taylor and Henry Coleman each added 10 for the balanced Aggies.

Key stat: The Aggies have won nine of their last 10 games and have 25 wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Notes: Coach Buzz Williams, who left Virginia Tech for Texas A&M two seasons ago, won his 300th career game in the victory over Oregon. He’s 300-191 for his career which includes stops at New Orleans and Marquette…. Wake Forest’s win over VCU was its 18th at Joel Coliseum, the most home wins in school history. The Demon Deacons 25 wins are also the most since 2004-5…. The Demon Deacons are doing much better at the foul line and were 29 of 37 (78%) in the win over VCU…. The Demon Deacons are in their seventh NIT and are 12-5 overall. They won the NIT championship in 2000.... Two familiar faces play for the Aggies in Henry Coleman, who is a transfer from Duke, and Tyrece Radford, who is a transfer from Virginia Tech.

Tickets; www.godeacs.com

