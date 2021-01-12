Louisville at Wake Forest: Three things to know

They’ll feel pressure from a stout Louisville defense, spearheaded by guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson, who make up one of the ACC's better two-way backcourts. Louisville holds opponents to 62.8 points per game, 31st-best among the 338 NCAA Division I teams playing this season.

“Georgia Tech, we didn’t play well and we fixed it,” Forbes said. “Now we’re going to play an elite defensive team in Louisville. Maybe the best defensive team we’ve played.”

No crowd helpful on the road?

After three straight ACC games on the road with limited or no crowd, does Forbes think a nearly empty venue is an advantage for a visiting team?

“I’m sure it is at Cameron, and even in Virginia,” Forbes said. “I’ve personally never played at those places with crowds, but just being in that place, just being in there with no fans, I could feel it.

“If that place (Cameron) was full, it’d definitely be a lot harder of a place to play. I don’t think anybody has a really true homecourt advantage this year, and that’s something that to me is really big in college basketball, is a homecourt advantage and winning your home games and holding court. But I think it’s harder to do, especially places that really draw well, and they don’t have that this year.”