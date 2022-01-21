Preview: Wake Forest to host North Carolina on Saturday night

A preview of Wake Forest's men's basketball game:

What

North Carolina at Wake Forest

When

8 p.m. Saturday

Where

Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

How to watch

ACC

Records

Carolina: 4-2 ACC, 12-5 overall.

Wake Forest: 5-3 ACC, 15-4 overall.

What to watch for

1. Prepare for a matchup of two defenses that are thriving in conference play. Wake Forest and North Carolina are first and second, respectively, in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. The Deacons are coming off back-to-back wins, while the Tar Heels allowed 85 points (and lost by 28) to first-place Miami.