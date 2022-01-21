Preview: Wake Forest to host North Carolina on Saturday night

A preview of Wake Forest's men's basketball game:
What
North Carolina at Wake Forest
When
8 p.m. Saturday
Where
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
How to watch
ACC
Records
Carolina: 4-2 ACC, 12-5 overall.
Wake Forest: 5-3 ACC, 15-4 overall.
What to watch for
1. Prepare for a matchup of two defenses that are thriving in conference play. Wake Forest and North Carolina are first and second, respectively, in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. The Deacons are coming off back-to-back wins, while the Tar Heels allowed 85 points (and lost by 28) to first-place Miami.
2. Wake Forest will have to contend with one of the best rebounders in the nation. UNC’s Armando Bacot is averaging 17.2 points per game and 11.3 rebounds -- he's in the top 60 of both offensive rebounding percentage (58th at 13.2%) and defensive rebounding percentage (13th at 29.1%). He has also had back-to-back games of 29 points before scoring just 15 in the Miami game.
3. Wake Forest displayed this trait against Georgia Tech, but to reiterate: the Deacons convert often on their 2-point attempts. They hit 59.6% of them, ranking fourth in the nation behind Gonzaga, Belmont and Oklahoma. The Deacons started off against Georgia Tech on Thursday night by making nine straight inside the arc.
Notable
• Wake Forest introduced new health and safety protocols with the start of the spring semester. Fans are required to wear masks and present either their COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative result on a COVID test taken within 48 hours of the game. Verification stations will open 90 minutes before tipoff, or 6:30 p.m.
• Because of weather-related early deadlines, coverage of Saturday night's game will not appear in the print edition of Sunday's Journal. Find coverage from staff writer Ethan Joyce and John Dell and photographer Walt Unks at JournalNow.com.
Tickets and information
