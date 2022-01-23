Wake Forest grabs a signature win vs. UNC, continues proving the Deacons belong near the top of the ACC

Three jumpers from Wake Forest’s Damari Monsanto didn’t seal a 98-76 victory against UNC. But they did signal that the end had come much sooner than the game clock could illustrate.

The Deacons held a 10-point lead with 13:10 remaining on Saturday. That’s when Monsanto — in only his second game with the program after a preseason Achilles tear potentially took away his season — launched some 3-point shots that rang out like artillery.

The first came in front of his coach, Steve Forbes. Boom. The second after some dribbling around the top of the key. Boom. And the last, featuring Monsanto waving his hand for the ball right after crossing halfcourt, was pure heat against a Tar Heels’ defense that wasn’t set.

BOOM.

The Deacons margin had nearly doubled by the end of Monsanto's 9-0 run. And at the end of the night, Wake Forest had made it loud and clear: Year 2 of Steve Forbes has the Deacons (6-3 ACC, 16-4 overall) near the top of the ACC. In a Big Four matchup, Wake Forest scored the most points it had against the Tar Heels since 1965, the year Forbes was born.

“Tonight was a signature win for this program,” Forbes said.