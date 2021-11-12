Wake Forest men pull away in second half

Notable

One of the most versatile players on this season’s Wake team is freshman guard Cameron Hildreth, who is from Worthing, England. The rugged 6-4, 195-pound redhead is deadly from the outside, can battle taller players on the inside and is a good bet to lead the ACC in floor burns this season. Hildreth was the only other player to score in double figures for Wake Forest with 13 points.

Western Carolina spent the entire first half in foul trouble. Wake Forest was in the one-and-one at the 9:07 mark and was in the double bonus with 5:41 on the clock. Wake was 8-of-13 from the foul line in the first half, Western was 2-of-3.

The Catamounts more than held their own on the boards against the bigger, stronger and more physical Deacons. Wake Forest won the rebound battle by 37-33.

Neither team shot it well from long range but more of Western’s offense came from outside the arc. The Deacons were 6-of-18 from long range, the Catamounts 12-of-33.

Both teams also struggled from the foul line. Wake was 19 of 28, Western 11 of 17.

Forward Tariq Ingraham, who has played sparingly for Wake Forest the past two seasons, is leaving the team. He played in three games the past two seasons.