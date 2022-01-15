Wake Forest outlasts Virginia, snaps a nine-game losing streak against the Cavaliers

A recap of Wake Forest’s 63-55 victory at Virginia on Saturday.
Why the Deacons won
Wake Forest found itself in another tight game, and in dire straits, the team came up with a positive response.
Trailing by seven and struggling to muster counter punches to Virginia's push, the Deacons reeled off a 13-0 run that became the defining stretch.
Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer with 8:13 remaining, which preceded a pair of Alondes Williams' layups that sandwiched a Isaiah Mucius 3-pointer. On the other side of the run, the Deacons had a 53-47 lead and held on from there.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: 15 points, four rebounds, 5-of-11 shooting
Alondes Williams: 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists
Daivien Williamson: 12 points, four rebounds, 3-of-5 on 3-pointers
Isaiah Mucius: 12 points, eight rebounds, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers
Notable
- The Deacons had lost nine straight to Virginia coming into the matchup at John Paul Jones Arena.
Saturday turned into the Cavaliers' fourth home loss of the season, which is the most the program has had since 2016-17. They went 12-4 at home that season. Since then, Virginia has registered three seasons where they lost only once in their home venue.
- A 4-of-7 clip from 3-point range for Virginia in the first half may not seem daunting at first glance, but those long-range makes led to the biggest lead of the game.
The Cavaliers hit those four 3s in a little more than three minutes, giving them a 22-13 advantage.
- Williams, the ACC’s top scorer at 20.7 points per game entering Saturday, scored his first basket with 1:39 remaining in the first half. Twelve of his 14 points came in the second half, with eight of those coming in the final 5:19.
What they're saying
"I think first, we got the starters back on the court. And then we made the decision — it's funny I had a conversation with Nick Nurse (head coach of the Toronto Raptors) and he said 'I'd pick-and-roll with Jake and Alondes every time down the court,' and I'm like 'Well we're not going to do that,' — but we made the decision to go to them and put the ball in their hands." — Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes, on LaRavia and Williams' role in the late 13-0 run
"I think that's something that Coach always prides in: defensive rebounding travels, right? And I mean, this is a team that made us take tough shots. We had long possessions, so we had to find a way to get going. And I think on the defensive end was something that we could control, so we got a bunch of stops in a row. And we knew that we could beat them in transition, and we just started doing that in that little span of time. I think that's what really changed the flow of the game." — Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius, on the way the team responded late
"We came here to make our own streaks. I mean, we just swept Virginia and Virginia Tech on the road. That's something to be proud of. We've got to start somewhere, man. And so we don't get a shot back at them, either one of those, unless it's the ACC Tournament or maybe the NCAA Tournament. So yeah, they're excited. They should be." — Forbes, on breaking the program's nine-game losing streak against Virginia
Records
Wake Forest: 4-3 ACC, 14-4 overall
Virginia: 4-3 ACC, 10-7 overall
Up next
Wake Forest: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
Virginia: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday 9 p.m. (ACCN)
336-727-7165