Wake Forest outlasts Virginia, snaps a nine-game losing streak against the Cavaliers

"I think that's something that Coach always prides in: defensive rebounding travels, right? And I mean, this is a team that made us take tough shots. We had long possessions, so we had to find a way to get going. And I think on the defensive end was something that we could control, so we got a bunch of stops in a row. And we knew that we could beat them in transition, and we just started doing that in that little span of time. I think that's what really changed the flow of the game." — Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius, on the way the team responded late