Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech men's basketball preview

What
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech
When
7 p.m. Wednesday
Where
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta
TV
ESPNU
Records
Wake Forest: 14-3 overall, 4-3 ACC
Georgia Tech: 7-9 overall, 1-5 ACC
What to watch for
1. Fans of dominant scorers could be looking for a shootout between two of the best scoring guards in the ACC. Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (20.3 points per game) and Georgia Tech's Michael DeVoe (19.3) are the ACC's first- and third-leading scorers, respectively. Devoe is coming off a two-game stretch in which he scored a combined 15 points, and Williams chipped in 12 of his 14 points during the second half against Virginia on Saturday.
2. The Deacons start he process of adding to their arsenal on Wednesday. Damari Monsanto, the reigning Southern Conference freshman of the year who joined Wake Forest in April, will return from a preseason Achilles tear. Last year, the 6-foot-6 wing started 20 of 25 games for ETSU, scoring 11.8 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game.
3. Wake Forest broke a nine-game losing streak against Virginia last week, and they can end another one against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has won the last five matchups,
What they're saying
"I don't really have a number on how many minutes he can or can't play. Obviously he can't play the minutes that ManMan (Williams' nickname) and some of those guys are playing right now, and it's not warranted anyway. I think it will be situation a little bit. How the game's going, what we need or don't need at that time. He's not in any kind of shape to play 20-plus minutes. So we'll ease him in and hopefully he can help the team." — Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes on Monsanto.
Tickets and information
336-727-7165