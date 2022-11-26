Monsanto leads Wake Forest past Hampton, 97-70

Damari Monsanto scored 20 points, including six 3-point baskets, to lead Wake Forest to a 97-70 victory over Hampton at Joel Coliseum on Saturday.

Tyree Appleby and Andrew Carr scored 17 apiece for the Demon Deacons (6-1). Cam Hildreth posted a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The last assist came on an alley-oop to David Bradford, whose dunk had Hildreth running back on defense with his arms raised in celebration and a big smile on his face.

The last triple-double for Wake Forest came from Alondes Williams, who collected 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists last December in a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate.

Williams joins Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996

Wake Forest won the battle offensive runs in the first half. After Marquis Goodwin hit a 3-pointer at 18:19, the Demon Deacons went on a 20-run capped by a Monsanto 3-pointer at 13:41.

The Pirates (1-5) took advantage of a lull in which Wake went four minutes without a basket. Tre Thomas hit a free throw and Hampton closed the gap to 26-15 with 9:02 left until the break, but that was a close as it would get.

Before Monsanto went to the bench for the final two minutes, he hit another 3-point shot and pushed the lead to 47-22, and Wake Forest led 53-24 at halftime, one shy of the season-high 54 points it scored in the first half against South Carolina State on Tuesday night

To compound Hampton's woes, freshman forward Kyrese Mullen was ejected in the second half for throwing an elbow and hitting Carr in the head as they battled for a loose ball near the Wake Forest basket.

Marquis Godwin led Hampton with 18 points.