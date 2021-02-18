Steve Forbes on his ejection: "I'm always going to fight for my team and my players and Wake Forest University"

The situation was much more different Wednesday. Wake Forest saw its first conference rematch get out of hand quickly. The Blue Devils (9-8, 7-6 ACC) shot 54% for the game and found a double-digit lead in the first half.

Wake Forest came off an impressive showing against No. 16 Florida State — a 92-85 loss to a team that would beat No. 7 Virginia by 21 points two days later — to face a Duke team fresh off freshman Jalen Johnson's decision to opt out for the remainder of the season.

The teams' previous matchup, a 79-68 Duke win on Jan. 9, featured 26 points from Matthew Hurt and a 21-point, six-rebound performance from D.J. Steward.

In the trip to Joel Coliseum, Hurt chipped in 22, and Steward had 16 and seven. Same issues with even more frustration.

Forbes said he was bothered by the looks his team gave him. The offense would get a couple good possessions, then get out of rhythm. He said he didn't feel his defense out there at all, and if he wasn't feeling it, Duke definitely wasn't either.

His ejection didn't impact a game that was already trending Duke's way, but it did garner an emotional response from his players. For Isaiah Mucius, it confirmed the general care he's felt from the coach since taking over the program.