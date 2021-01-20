 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest basketball team to play Pittsburgh on Saturday
0 comments

Wake Forest basketball team to play Pittsburgh on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

Wake Forest's men's basketball team will host Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Saturday in a schedule change announced by the ACC.

Wake had not been scheduled to play. The game, to be aired on ACC Network, was shifted from Feb. 7 in response to the postponement of the Pitt-Boston College game, initially scheduled for Saturday. The ACC cited COVID-19 issues in the Boston College program.

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News