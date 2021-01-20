Wake Forest basketball team to play Pittsburgh on Saturday

Wake Forest's men's basketball team will host Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Saturday in a schedule change announced by the ACC.
Wake had not been scheduled to play. The game, to be aired on ACC Network, was shifted from Feb. 7 in response to the postponement of the Pitt-Boston College game, initially scheduled for Saturday. The ACC cited COVID-19 issues in the Boston College program.
