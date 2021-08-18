Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes on the Deacons: 'I love our roster'

“We have one person who has an exemption based on what the rules are here to come to school, and then that's where we're at,” Forbes said. “And I feel good about that. Hopefully, the rest of the world can get to there.”

On his rebuilding pitch

“I ask if they want to be a pillar or a piece,” Forbes said. “If you want to be a piece of a puzzle, you can go anywhere in the country and be a piece of the puzzle.

“You can come here and be a pillar. What do I mean by that? You'll be the person to be a part of the team that puts this program back on the national map where it belongs.”

On recruiting the players during roster turnover

“I think it's pretty simple. That would have happened in a normal cycle, had I gotten the job in a normal cycle in a normal year. There's always turnover. When I took the job at East Tennessee State on basically April 1, I signed 10 new players. And I didn't run anybody off, it was just a matter of, 'Do you want to be a part of this?'

"Well, those kids didn't have a choice. They really didn't have a chance. I mean, they didn't have really anywhere to go without visiting. So they trusted to come back. And then when you go through a year like we went through, then you figure that out. So I don't think that's very hard. Now if you go through that again and again and again, now you've got a problem. But to explain that to the kids that we're recruiting now or recruited last year, I think it's just normal. What happens with the program changes good and bad. All those guys that left ... if they wanted, we tried to be very involved in helping them find a place and they all landed.”

