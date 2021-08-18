Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes on the Deacons: 'I love our roster'

A trimmed-down Steve Forbes, more than a year into his tenure with Wake Forest men’s basketball, held his first in-person media availability on Wednesday as the Deacons' head coach.
He inherited a program rebuild in the most difficult year to do so. Now with more chances to be physically around players, Forbes beamed when he spoke about what he sees in the program now.
“I love our roster. We have 13 ACC players on our team,” Forbes said. “I did not have that last year. There's not one player on our team that cannot play in the ACC.”
Seven players from last year’s team entered the transfer portal and two more graduated. Forbes brought in five transfers — three graduate transfers in Dallas Walton (Colorado), Alondes Williams (Oklahoma) and Khadim Sy (Ole Miss), as well as Jake LaRavia (Indiana State) and Damari Monsanto (East Tennessee State) — and an incoming class of four freshmen has given the summer workouts a different look.
Here are a few takeouts from Forbes on who looked the best this offseason, how the program is doing with vaccinations and his pitch to get players to Wake Forest for Year Two and beyond.
Best guys of the offseason
Forbes said every summer he produces an offseason ranking list with his coaching staff. He also gets players to be part of the process. With the eight-week summer workout period finished, Forbes said this ranking could look drastically different when training and practice work resumes as the season approaches.
“These are the guys ranked on who I thought had the best summer based on playing, drills, the whole deal,” Forbes said. “Jake LaRavia was No. 1. Daivien Williamson was No. 2. Dallas Walton was No. 3. Cameron Hildreth is No. 4 and Khadim Sy was right there close with Alondes Williams at No. 5.”
More on Daivien Williamson
Williamson, a Winston-Salem Prep graduate, is the lone returner mentioned in the top-five ranking. The guard averaged 12.9 points per game, a downhill runner at the hoop for the Deacons last season. Forbes said that Williamson now weighs 183, which is 34 pounds heavier than his weight when he joined Forbes at East Tennessee State as a freshman in 2018.
“With Daivien, I've had probably three players, maybe, that had as good summers as he had, spring (and) summer,” Forbes said. “He's at a different level now than what you've seen. The strength has given him so much more confidence, and the weight, and he hasn't lost any strength and quickness.”
On the vaccination rate in the program
Wake Forest University announced ahead of this semester that it would mandate vaccines. As a result, the football program had 126 of 129 players vaccinated as of last month.
The men's basketball program is following that trend, too. Forbes said that aside from one member of the program, the rest were vaccinated.
“We have one person who has an exemption based on what the rules are here to come to school, and then that's where we're at,” Forbes said. “And I feel good about that. Hopefully, the rest of the world can get to there.”
On his rebuilding pitch
“I ask if they want to be a pillar or a piece,” Forbes said. “If you want to be a piece of a puzzle, you can go anywhere in the country and be a piece of the puzzle.
“You can come here and be a pillar. What do I mean by that? You'll be the person to be a part of the team that puts this program back on the national map where it belongs.”
On recruiting the players during roster turnover
“I think it's pretty simple. That would have happened in a normal cycle, had I gotten the job in a normal cycle in a normal year. There's always turnover. When I took the job at East Tennessee State on basically April 1, I signed 10 new players. And I didn't run anybody off, it was just a matter of, 'Do you want to be a part of this?'
"Well, those kids didn't have a choice. They really didn't have a chance. I mean, they didn't have really anywhere to go without visiting. So they trusted to come back. And then when you go through a year like we went through, then you figure that out. So I don't think that's very hard. Now if you go through that again and again and again, now you've got a problem. But to explain that to the kids that we're recruiting now or recruited last year, I think it's just normal. What happens with the program changes good and bad. All those guys that left ... if they wanted, we tried to be very involved in helping them find a place and they all landed.”
