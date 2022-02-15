Wake Forest falls short against Duke after a follow dunk by Mark Williams

DURHAM – Ninth-ranked Duke got a last-second dunk from Mark Williams that carried it past Wake Forest 76-74 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night.
A recap:
Three observations
1. Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke didn't come out for the second half. He walked very gingerly back to the locker room after the first half. The Blue Devils didn’t miss a beat and went up by 13 early in the second half. Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie, who was there in the first half sitting in her traditional seat with the family, also wasn't there when the second half started. Coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer took over. Scheyer also coached the Blue Devils when they played in Winston-Salem because Krzyzewski was in COVID-19 protocol.
2. The Deacons were languishing midway through the second half when Jake LaRavia started getting busy and nearly brought them all the way back. He helped erase a 13-point deficit and the Deacons trailed by two with six minutes to go. But the Blue Devils slowed down, ran their halfcourt offense a little better and never led the Deacons get over the hump.
3. The Deacons won't win many games with Alondes Williams on the bench in foul trouble. Williams got three fouls in the first half and sat for a long time. When he picked up his third foul with 5:33 left in the first half, the Blue Devils led by eight. Williams played just over seven minutes in the first half and had one 3-point field goal. The Blue Devils led 42-33 at halftime.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: 19 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.
Alondes Williams: 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Dallas Walton: 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Duke
A.J. Griffin: 12 points, six rebounds.
Paolo Banchero: 13 points, six assists, two steals.
Wendell Moore Jr.: 16 points, six rebounds, five assists.
Mark Williams: 16 points, six 10 rebounds and a dunk with .4 seconds left.
What they're saying
"I thought the shot was good, but probably not here," Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest said of Damari Monsanto's long heave that bounced off the backboard and then rimmed out on the final shot of the game.
"I'm not sure what I was thinking, but I saw the miss and I knew we had the win," assistant coach Jon Scheyer of Duke, who took over for the second half.
"This was my first time playing in Cameron, so I think these kind of atmospheres are the best," said LaRavia. "There are a lot of students supporting the team and it gets real loud and there's chirping on the court, but I enjoyed it."
"It was really unusual circumstances and we are concerned with coach and his health," Scheyer said. "Coach is doing better and got some rest and he needs some rest. He's doing better and especially since we got the win...."
"We had a hard time stopping them coming out of halftime," Forbes said. "We had to get stops and once we did and got into transition, I knew we'd be OK. We just finally were able to get it on the court."
"I think when Jon stood up a couple of times," Forbes said, when he noticed Krzyzewski wasn't on the bench. "I guess at the 16-minute mark.... I just finally looked at Chris (Carawell) and I just wanted to make sure he was OK. They kind of gave me the OK sign. I guess he didn't want to take pictures with me. He missed our game over in Winston; you guys know I have a ton of respect for him, so I just hope he's doing OK."
Notable
- Three Wake Forest players — LaRavia, Isaiah Mucius and Alondes Williams — all have shots to reach 1,000 career points. Daivien Williams already has scored 1,0o0 career points.
- Before Tuesday’s game, Krzyzewski had 1,118 wins since taking over at Duke in 1980. The rest of the head coaches in Duke history combined for 1,117 wins.
- Heading into Tuesday’s game Duke had a 22-game home win streak over Wake Forest. It’s the longest active streak for Duke. The last time the Demon Deacons won was in 1997, which was Tim Duncan’s senior season.
- Gary Strickland, 70, was witnessing his 52nd Wake Forest-Duke game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. He’s been the scorekeeper for Wake Forest basketball games for 41 years. His first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium was when he was 8-years-old. “We had friends from Durham who took us to games every year here,” Strickland said. “And I first started keeping score for Wake Forest games in Coach K’s second season (in 1981-82).”…
Records
Wake Forest: 10-6 ACC, 20-7 overall.
Duke: 11-4, 22-4.
Next game
Wake Forest: Notre Dame, 1 p.m. Saturday (Bally Sports South)
Duke: Florida State, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
336-727-4081