Wake Forest falls short against Duke after a follow dunk by Mark Williams

DURHAM – Ninth-ranked Duke got a last-second dunk from Mark Williams that carried it past Wake Forest 76-74 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night.

A recap:

Three observations

1. Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke didn't come out for the second half. He walked very gingerly back to the locker room after the first half. The Blue Devils didn’t miss a beat and went up by 13 early in the second half. Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie, who was there in the first half sitting in her traditional seat with the family, also wasn't there when the second half started. Coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer took over. Scheyer also coached the Blue Devils when they played in Winston-Salem because Krzyzewski was in COVID-19 protocol.

2. The Deacons were languishing midway through the second half when Jake LaRavia started getting busy and nearly brought them all the way back. He helped erase a 13-point deficit and the Deacons trailed by two with six minutes to go. But the Blue Devils slowed down, ran their halfcourt offense a little better and never led the Deacons get over the hump.