Wake Forest finds ways to respond and outlast against Syracuse

A late turnover looked to doom the Deacons. Isaiah Mucius was called out of bounds on a baseline drive where his heel landed just over the sideline with 11 seconds remaining.

But Syracuse fumbled their inbound play, turning possession back over to the Deacons. Williams found Walton for a dunk inside to send the game to overtime.

• Five minutes into the second half, Wake Forest looked in trouble. Syracuse's Jesse Edwards scored inside on back-to-back possessions to push the Orange's lead to 49-41.

The Deacons, benefitting from Edwards being called for his fourth foul, found a way to push back moments later. They went inside for consecutive scores from Walton and Williams. Then Khadim Sy drilled the first of two 3s to pull back in striking distance and put tension back in the game.

• The Deacons closed the first half on a 15-6 run, a stretch where 10 points came from Jake LaRavia.

• Both teams started hot. At one point, the teams combined for four 3-pointers in less than two points.

Syracuse made its first four long-range attempts.

