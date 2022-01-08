Wake Forest finds ways to respond and outlast against Syracuse

A recap of Wake Forest's 77-74 overtime victory against Syracuse on Saturday.
Why the Deacons won
The Deacons forced a shot-clock violation on Syracuse, featuring two airballs, with just under a minute to play. And ultimately, Alondes Williams iced the game.
The guard hit two free throws with 13.1 remaining to give Wake Forest a 77-74 lead. Two 3-point heaves by the Orange failed before the buzzer rang out.
Dallas Walton's performance in the second half and overtime can't be overstated. The grad transfer registered his nine points and four blocks in the second half and overtime, with all of those plays keeping Wake Forest in line for the eventual win.
Stars
Syracuse
Jimmy Boeheim: 21 points, five rebounds
Buddy Boeheim: 17 points, seven rebounds
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 25 points, 12 rebounds
Isaiah Mucius: 18 points, three rebounds
Notable
• With 3:18 remaining, Wake Forest held a 65-64 lead. From there, the tug-of-war took over. Buddy Boeheim drove in for the lead. Walton took it back with two made free throws. Jimmy Boeheim fought through contact for a three-point play and a two-point lead.
A late turnover looked to doom the Deacons. Isaiah Mucius was called out of bounds on a baseline drive where his heel landed just over the sideline with 11 seconds remaining.
But Syracuse fumbled their inbound play, turning possession back over to the Deacons. Williams found Walton for a dunk inside to send the game to overtime.
• Five minutes into the second half, Wake Forest looked in trouble. Syracuse's Jesse Edwards scored inside on back-to-back possessions to push the Orange's lead to 49-41.
The Deacons, benefitting from Edwards being called for his fourth foul, found a way to push back moments later. They went inside for consecutive scores from Walton and Williams. Then Khadim Sy drilled the first of two 3s to pull back in striking distance and put tension back in the game.
• The Deacons closed the first half on a 15-6 run, a stretch where 10 points came from Jake LaRavia.
• Both teams started hot. At one point, the teams combined for four 3-pointers in less than two points.
Syracuse made its first four long-range attempts.
Records
Wake Forest: 3-2 ACC, 13-3 overall
Up next
Wake Forest: Duke, Wednesday 7 p.m.
