 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest handles Florida State for its second ACC victory of the season
0 Comments
top story

Wake Forest handles Florida State for its second ACC victory of the season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A recap of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's 76-54 victory over Florida State on Tuesday.

Why the Deacons won

Wake Forest snapped into form defensively after the game’s first media timeout. That paired with a stagnation of the Florida State offense.

The Seminoles missed 13 straight out of that break, part of a 1-for-17 stretch, and the Demon Deacons took control, going into halftime with a 35-22 lead.

Stars

Florida State

Matthew Cleveland: 13 points.

Wake Forest

Jake LaRavia: 22 points (6-for-9 FG, 9-for-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists.

Alondes Williams: 20 points (7-for-13 FG, 6-for-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists.

Khadim Sy: 16 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks.

Notable

 With a decent lead already in hand, Wake Forest popped off to start the second half.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jake LaRavia turned a wacky possession that flirted with a shot-clock violation into a fading jumper. Dallas Walton scored on a fast break. Alondes Williams converted in the paint on back-to-back possessions, the first featuring a nifty spin move off the block. Then Isaiah Mucius drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to force a Florida State timeout, which sent Joel Coliseum into a roar. 

At that point, the Deacons were up 46-24 with 16:40 remaining.

 After two games of infrequent trips, the Deacons got to the foul line early and often. They drew seven shooting fouls in the first half, going 13-for-17 at the line.

For a reference, Wake Forest shot 18 free-throw attempts in their matchup with Louisville last week and eight Saturday at Miami. Wake Forest finished with 27 free-throw attempts against the Seminoles. 

Carter Whitt started for the first time this season in place of Daivien Williamson, a guard who was not on the sideline.

A Wake Forest athletics spokesperson said the Deacons were without a “few members” during the game “because our top priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff.” 

Whitt didn't score but grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists. 

 The Deacons had a season-high 22 team turnovers and won by a 22-point margin.

 The crowd of 4,782 was the largest of the season at 14,665-seat Joel Coliseum.

Records

Florida State: 1-2 ACC, 7-5 overall.

Wake Forest: 2-2, 12-3.

Up next

Florida State: Louisville, 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU).

Wake Forest: Syracuse, 2 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports South).

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert