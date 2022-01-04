Wake Forest handles Florida State for its second ACC victory of the season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jake LaRavia turned a wacky possession that flirted with a shot-clock violation into a fading jumper. Dallas Walton scored on a fast break. Alondes Williams converted in the paint on back-to-back possessions, the first featuring a nifty spin move off the block. Then Isaiah Mucius drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to force a Florida State timeout, which sent Joel Coliseum into a roar.

At that point, the Deacons were up 46-24 with 16:40 remaining.

• After two games of infrequent trips, the Deacons got to the foul line early and often. They drew seven shooting fouls in the first half, going 13-for-17 at the line.

For a reference, Wake Forest shot 18 free-throw attempts in their matchup with Louisville last week and eight Saturday at Miami. Wake Forest finished with 27 free-throw attempts against the Seminoles.

• Carter Whitt started for the first time this season in place of Daivien Williamson, a guard who was not on the sideline.

A Wake Forest athletics spokesperson said the Deacons were without a “few members” during the game “because our top priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff.”