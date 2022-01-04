Wake Forest handles Florida State for its second ACC victory of the season

A recap of the Wake Forest men's basketball team's 76-54 victory over Florida State on Tuesday.
Why the Deacons won
Wake Forest snapped into form defensively after the game’s first media timeout. That paired with a stagnation of the Florida State offense.
The Seminoles missed 13 straight out of that break, part of a 1-for-17 stretch, and the Demon Deacons took control, going into halftime with a 35-22 lead.
Stars
Florida State
Matthew Cleveland: 13 points.
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: 22 points (6-for-9 FG, 9-for-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists.
Alondes Williams: 20 points (7-for-13 FG, 6-for-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists.
Khadim Sy: 16 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks.
Notable
• With a decent lead already in hand, Wake Forest popped off to start the second half.
Jake LaRavia turned a wacky possession that flirted with a shot-clock violation into a fading jumper. Dallas Walton scored on a fast break. Alondes Williams converted in the paint on back-to-back possessions, the first featuring a nifty spin move off the block. Then Isaiah Mucius drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to force a Florida State timeout, which sent Joel Coliseum into a roar.
At that point, the Deacons were up 46-24 with 16:40 remaining.
• After two games of infrequent trips, the Deacons got to the foul line early and often. They drew seven shooting fouls in the first half, going 13-for-17 at the line.
For a reference, Wake Forest shot 18 free-throw attempts in their matchup with Louisville last week and eight Saturday at Miami. Wake Forest finished with 27 free-throw attempts against the Seminoles.
• Carter Whitt started for the first time this season in place of Daivien Williamson, a guard who was not on the sideline.
A Wake Forest athletics spokesperson said the Deacons were without a “few members” during the game “because our top priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff.”
Whitt didn't score but grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists.
• The Deacons had a season-high 22 team turnovers and won by a 22-point margin.
• The crowd of 4,782 was the largest of the season at 14,665-seat Joel Coliseum.
Records
Florida State: 1-2 ACC, 7-5 overall.
Wake Forest: 2-2, 12-3.
Up next
Florida State: Louisville, 8 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU).
Wake Forest: Syracuse, 2 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports South).
