Wake Forest loses to Louisville

While his production started slowly against the Cardinals, he became a major factor in the second half as the teams traded points from the free-throw line. He scored 13 of his points in the second half, hitting 7 of 8 foul shots.

His energy became a fire-starter for the Wake Forest defense that forced 11 turnovers and scored 12 points off those.

An 11-0 Wake Forest run set the early tide of a matchup that became a slugfest.

Dallas Walton scored on back-to-back possessions, followed by the first made basket by LaRavia after a two-game absence.

That push helped give the Deacons a 27-19 lead with 4:19 left in the first half.

Louisville's program went on pause due to COVID-19 cases. The team resumed practice on Dec. 26, and this was their first game back. The Cardinals hadn’t played in 11 days.

The Deacons went 12 between their last two games. A matchup with Boston College last week got postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

Records

Wake Forest: 1-1 ACC, 11-2 overall

Louisville: 2-0 ACC, 8-4 overall