Wake Forest loses to Louisville

A recap of Wake Forest’s 73-69 loss against Louisville on Wednesday night.
Why the Deacons won
Three late Deacons shots from long range got long-range responses from Louisville.
When Wake Forest found a Daivien Williamson 3-pointer at the end of a broken play, giving the team a 67-66 lead with 1:30, the Cardinals drilled the winning blow with a 3 from Noah Locke.
Louisville tacked on three more points from the free-throw line to clinch the victory, outlasting a Deacons crew that featured four plays with four fouls. Wake Forest held a one-point margin in eight different instances of the second half.
Stars
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds
Jake LaRavia: 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists
Daivien Williamson: 14 points, two rebounds, 2-of-6 3-pointers
Notable
- LaRavia had scored double digits in five of his last six games entering Wednesday night. The junior forward missed the Deacons' past two games because of health and safety protocols.
While his production started slowly against the Cardinals, he became a major factor in the second half as the teams traded points from the free-throw line. He scored 13 of his points in the second half, hitting 7 of 8 foul shots.
His energy became a fire-starter for the Wake Forest defense that forced 11 turnovers and scored 12 points off those.
- An 11-0 Wake Forest run set the early tide of a matchup that became a slugfest.
Dallas Walton scored on back-to-back possessions, followed by the first made basket by LaRavia after a two-game absence.
That push helped give the Deacons a 27-19 lead with 4:19 left in the first half.
- Louisville's program went on pause due to COVID-19 cases. The team resumed practice on Dec. 26, and this was their first game back. The Cardinals hadn’t played in 11 days.
The Deacons went 12 between their last two games. A matchup with Boston College last week got postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Records
Wake Forest: 1-1 ACC, 11-2 overall
Louisville: 2-0 ACC, 8-4 overall
Up next
Wake Forest: at Miami, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU)
