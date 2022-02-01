 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest monitoring fertilizer plant fire with two home basketball games scheduled this week
Cherry Street Fire (copy)

Clouds of smoke billow around the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Monday night.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Wake Forest is monitoring the fertilizer plant fire  little more than a mile from its campus as it relates to two basketball games scheduled for this week.

The men’s team is scheduled to play Pittsburgh at Joel Coliseum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the women's team is scheduled to play North Carolina at 8 p.m. Thursday. The coliseum is 1.8 miles from the Winston Weaver Co. plant, which is at 4440 N. Cherry St.

“Wake Forest Athletics is working with university leadership and following City of Winston-Salem and state of North Carolina directives to help ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community following the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire in northeast Winston-Salem,” athletics director John Currie said in the statement.

The school, which evacuated students and staff before canceling classes Tuesday, will keep fans posted if schedules change.

“We appreciate the bravery of the Winston-Salem Fire Department and all first responders,” Currie said, adding that updates would be shared as warranted.

The fire at the plant was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday. Winston-Salem officials used a reverse 911 system Monday to call residents living within a 1-mile radius to evacuate. A half-dozen or so went to an emergency shelter opened at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

State officials also ordered the evacuation of a nearby minimum security prison.

