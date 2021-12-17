Wake Forest notches 11th victory with win vs. Charlotte in Hall of Fame Shootout

A recap of Wake Forest’s 82-79 victory against Charlotte on Friday in the final game of the Hall of Fame Shootout.

Why the Deacons won

After a game full of leaning on Alondes Williams, the guard dumped it off in the final sequence.

Wake Forest had possession with 21 seconds remaining in a tie game. After killing some clock, Williams drove from the left side of the key and threw it right to an open Isaiah Mucius in the corner.

Mucius drilled a 3-pointer to notch the game-winner and give the Deacons' their best start in 13 years.

Much of the victory hinged on Williams, who kept on his tear in the last week that’s featured a triple-double on Saturday and a 36-point outburst on Tuesday.

Stars

Wake Forest

Alondes Williams: 34 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Isaiah Mucius: 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Dallas Walton: 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Notable