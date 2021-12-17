Wake Forest notches 11th victory with win vs. Charlotte in Hall of Fame Shootout

A recap of Wake Forest’s 82-79 victory against Charlotte on Friday in the final game of the Hall of Fame Shootout.
Why the Deacons won
After a game full of leaning on Alondes Williams, the guard dumped it off in the final sequence.
Wake Forest had possession with 21 seconds remaining in a tie game. After killing some clock, Williams drove from the left side of the key and threw it right to an open Isaiah Mucius in the corner.
Mucius drilled a 3-pointer to notch the game-winner and give the Deacons' their best start in 13 years.
Much of the victory hinged on Williams, who kept on his tear in the last week that’s featured a triple-double on Saturday and a 36-point outburst on Tuesday.
Stars
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 34 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Isaiah Mucius: 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Dallas Walton: 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Notable
- Even with the hot start, Charlotte found some second-half push. The 49ers cut Wake Forest’s lead down to four at one point before the late-game tie.
The Deacons persisted though, authoring an 8-0 run that was punctuated by a tomahawk slam dunk on a cut by Williams. By that point, Wake Forest was back up by 10, 72-62.
Charlotte never went away, but that sequence where Wake Forest provided separation became essential. The 49ers cut the lead down to 76-73, then the teams traded 3-pointers.
Mucius blocked a fast-break layup attempt with 37 seconds remaining before Charlotte tied it up and he became the hero.
- The Deacons made their first five shots of the game, which started with a layup and a 3-pointer from Williams. They carried an 18-6 lead in the game’s first media timeout.
Williams had two 3-pointers and 10 total points within the game’s first seven minutes. He had 18 points by halftime, featuring three rim-rattling dunks. Wake Forest hit 65.6% of its shots in the first half.
- No Jake LaRavia again for Wake Forest. Following the Deacons’ 77-70 victory against VMI on Tuesday, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes announced LaRavia and Robert McCray were both in health and safety protocol.
McCray has been in attendance for the last two games while LaRavia has not.
Records
Wake Forest: 11-1
Charlotte: 5-5
Up next
Wake Forest: Vs. Boston College, Wednesday 6 p.m.
