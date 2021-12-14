Wake Forest outlasts VMI with career high from Alondes Williams

A recap of Wake Forest’s 77-70 victory versus VMI on Tuesday night.
Why the Deacons won
Wake Forest righted its course with a gritty start to the second half.
The Deacons forced three turnovers in the first four minutes, going on a 10-0 run to start overcoming the hot shooting of VMI. Even still, they trailed almost the entirety of the game. That is, until the final few minutes.
Consecutive up-and-under layups by Alondes Williams pulled Wake Forest close. Then, with an Isaiah Mucius 3-pointer, the Deacons had their first lead, 66-65, with 3:02 remaining.
VMI managed to tie it up again with another 3-pointer. But Mucius responded with his own, sending the Joel Coliseum crowd roaring. The Deacons hit five of their last seven shots and held the Keydets at arm's length.
Stars
VMI
Kamdyn Curfman: 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and 6-of-12 on 3-pointers.
Jake Stephens: 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 36 points, 11-of-20 shooting, 12-of-13 on free throws and five rebounds.
Cam Hildreth: 12 points and eight rebounds.
Dallas Walton: Seven points and nine rebounds.
Notable
• The Deacons got another stellar showing from Williams, their grad transfer guard. The game after he registered only the second official triple-double in program history, he scored a career-high 35 points. His previous high came in the second game of the season, where he notched 32 against Western Carolina.
• Wake Forest went without Jake LaRavia on Tuesday night. Before the game, Deacons athletics said the team would be without a few team members due to health and safety concerns.
LaRavia had appeared in all 10 of Wake Forest’s games before the matchup with VMI. He’s third on the team in scoring with 14 points per game, adding 5.7 rebounds.
• Wake Forest faced another cold opening. The Deacons had three turnovers in their first four possessions, and they made only one of their first nine shots.
VMI took a 21-7 lead with 10:59 in the first half en route to 42-29 halftime. A lot of that traced back to Kamdyn Curfman. The Keydet starting guard had 16 points in the first 20 minutes, including four 3-pointers that seemed to come with the start of every Wake Forest response.
Records
VMI: 7-5
Wake Forest: 10-1
Up next
Wake Forest: vs. Charlotte in the Spectrum Center, Friday 9 p.m.
