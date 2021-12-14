Wake Forest outlasts VMI with career high from Alondes Williams

Cam Hildreth: 12 points and eight rebounds.

Dallas Walton: Seven points and nine rebounds.

Notable

• The Deacons got another stellar showing from Williams, their grad transfer guard. The game after he registered only the second official triple-double in program history, he scored a career-high 35 points. His previous high came in the second game of the season, where he notched 32 against Western Carolina.

• Wake Forest went without Jake LaRavia on Tuesday night. Before the game, Deacons athletics said the team would be without a few team members due to health and safety concerns.

LaRavia had appeared in all 10 of Wake Forest’s games before the matchup with VMI. He’s third on the team in scoring with 14 points per game, adding 5.7 rebounds.

• Wake Forest faced another cold opening. The Deacons had three turnovers in their first four possessions, and they made only one of their first nine shots.