Wake Forest pivots away from defensive frustration, lean on veterans in victory over Syracuse

The Florida State game provided a reset. The first media timeout gave Forbes a chance to help the team shake off an early Seminole lead and find their rhythm. The Deacons turned loose balls into fast breaks (while FSU shot 24%) for a 76-54 win and games of at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for both Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams.

“You know how coach is when he calls timeout when things don’t go right — he chews on us to make sure guys pick it up,” Khadim Sy said on Tuesday. “Because he knows we can do it. We’ve done it in many games … he knows we can do it.”

All that funneled into Saturday, a battle that needed overtime against a Syracuse team that never relented. Early in the second half, the Orange held an eight-point lead at its best moment.

That’s where Dallas Walton shined for his paint presence. The graduate transfer from Colorado had four blocks, all either in the second half or overtime. Every one of his actions felt significant in the game’s final 25 minutes.

On the offensive end, Walton provided the score that sent the game to overtime. Alondes Williams passed to Walton on the block, who pivoted and dunked to send Joel Coliseum into hysterics.