Wake Forest starts the season with an opening home victory

Notable

• Jake LaRavia hit the floor early for the Deacons.

He got a loose ball to a teammate on the defensive end, sprinting down the floor to take a pass and hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key in the first half. He followed up that play with another dive at another loose ball. Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes puts a premium on "50-50 balls," where possessions are up for grabs. LaRavia looked like the Deacon who went after those the quickest.

• Dallas Walton and Khadim Sy — both post players — at the least will provide some rim protection this season. Sy had a two-handed baseline block that prompted maybe the loudest crowd reaction of the first half. Walton, the grad transfer from Colorado, added one on an attempted reverse layup.

Both aren’t afraid to take a shot from long ranger, either. Sy hit a 3-pointer in the first half. He joins after being a former start at both Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.

• On a heartwarming note, Wake Forest shared a special moment before the game. The program released a video on social media of freshman guard Cam Hildreth, who’s from England, being surprised by his father ahead of his first college game.