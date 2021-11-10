Wake Forest starts the season with an opening home victory

A recap of Wake Forest's 77-59 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday in Joel Coliseum.
Why the Deacons won
The Deacons set their cruise control by taking off in the first half. Wake Forest streaked to a halftime lead of 46-18, spreading the scoring load. Five players — Daivien Williamson, Jake LaRavia, Alondes Williams, Cam Hildreth and Khadim Sy — all had at least seven points in the first half.
On top of that, though, Wake Forest showed some fun flashes for a team with nine new faces. LaRavia, the 6-foot-8 transfer from Indiana State, dunked an alley-oop from Williams, the Oklahoma grad transfer. Sy, a grad transfer from Ole Miss, did the same on a pass from Carter Whitt, one of only three regular contributors who is back from last season.
The first half ended with Williamson, the Winston-Salem native, tossing together a few crossovers for a twisting layup just before the buzzer.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: 13 points, four rebounds, 6-of-9 shooting.
Daivien Williamson: 10 points, two rebounds, 2-of-4 on 3-pointers.
Alondes Williams: 22 points, 9-of-12 shooting.
Notable
• Jake LaRavia hit the floor early for the Deacons.
He got a loose ball to a teammate on the defensive end, sprinting down the floor to take a pass and hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key in the first half. He followed up that play with another dive at another loose ball. Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes puts a premium on "50-50 balls," where possessions are up for grabs. LaRavia looked like the Deacon who went after those the quickest.
• Dallas Walton and Khadim Sy — both post players — at the least will provide some rim protection this season. Sy had a two-handed baseline block that prompted maybe the loudest crowd reaction of the first half. Walton, the grad transfer from Colorado, added one on an attempted reverse layup.
Both aren’t afraid to take a shot from long ranger, either. Sy hit a 3-pointer in the first half. He joins after being a former start at both Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.
• On a heartwarming note, Wake Forest shared a special moment before the game. The program released a video on social media of freshman guard Cam Hildreth, who’s from England, being surprised by his father ahead of his first college game.
Hildreth finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. His father sat in the lower corner of Joel Coliseum, closest to the Wake Forest bench.
Opening night hits different with Dad in the house!@CSH_02 | #GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/Hs7IG6G6ob— Wake Basketball (@WakeMBB) November 10, 2021
Records
William & Mary: 0-1
Wake Forest: 1-0
Up next
Wake Forest hosts Western Carolina, led by first-year head coach and former Deacons star Justin Gray, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
336-727-7165