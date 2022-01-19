 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest to be without head coach Steve Forbes vs. Georgia Tech
Wake Forest to be without head coach Steve Forbes vs. Georgia Tech

Duke Wake Forest basketball

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes argues a call against the Deacons with referee Lee Cassell in the first half of Duke's 76-64 win over the Demon Deacons, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Joel Coliseum.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Wake Forest will be without its men's basketball coach when the Deacons play at Georgia Tech tonight. 

The school announced that second-year coach Steve Forbes would miss the game due to illness. 

Assistant coach Brooks Savage will act as head coach against the Yellow Jackets. 

Savage took over on the court once last season. He filled in for more than half of a game against Duke on Feb. 17, when Forbes was ejected with a little over three minutes left until halftime. 

The Deacons are currently 14-4, with a 4-3 record in the ACC. They're coming off a victory against Virginia on Saturday that snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. 

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

