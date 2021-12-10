 Skip to main content
Wake Forest to host USC Upstate in men's basketball game
Wake Forest to host USC Upstate in men's basketball game

Wake Forest Northwestern Mens Bball (copy)

Daivien Williamson and Wake Forest will host USC Upstate at Joel Coliseum.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

A preview of the USC Upstate-Wake Forest men's basketball game.

When

7 p.m. Saturday

Where

Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

How to watch

Bally Sports South

Records

USC Upstate: 2-6.

Wake Forest: 8-1.

What to watch for

1. The Demon Deacons are displaying the balance that Coach Steve Forbes covets. Three Wake Forest players are averaging 14 points or more. Alondes Williams leads the team with 18.4 points, with Daivien Williamson (15.2) and Jake LaRavia (14.9) behind him.

2. The matchup with USC Upstate comes a week after a 80-61 victory for Wake Forest at Virginia Tech to open ACC play. That game was the first ACC opener win for Wake Forest since 2013-14.

3. This game is a return to home for USC Upstate’s Mysta Goodloe, who started at Reynolds High School. Goodloe has started the last four games, scoring at least 10 points against South Carolina State and Western Carolina.

Tickets and information

GoDeacs.com

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

