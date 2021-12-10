Wake Forest to host USC Upstate in men's basketball game

A preview of the USC Upstate-Wake Forest men's basketball game.
When
7 p.m. Saturday
Where
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
How to watch
Bally Sports South
Support Local Journalism
Records
USC Upstate: 2-6.
Wake Forest: 8-1.
What to watch for
1. The Demon Deacons are displaying the balance that Coach Steve Forbes covets. Three Wake Forest players are averaging 14 points or more. Alondes Williams leads the team with 18.4 points, with Daivien Williamson (15.2) and Jake LaRavia (14.9) behind him.
2. The matchup with USC Upstate comes a week after a 80-61 victory for Wake Forest at Virginia Tech to open ACC play. That game was the first ACC opener win for Wake Forest since 2013-14.
3. This game is a return to home for USC Upstate’s Mysta Goodloe, who started at Reynolds High School. Goodloe has started the last four games, scoring at least 10 points against South Carolina State and Western Carolina.
Tickets and information
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ethan Joyce
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.