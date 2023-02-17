Wake Forest takes a three-game winning streak on the road to face No. 15 Miami in an ACC showdown on Saturday. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

THE STANDINGS: The Demon Deacons (17-9) enter Saturday's play in a three-way tie for sixth place at 9-6. Duke and Syracuse are also 9-6. Miami (21-5, 12-4 ACC) are a half-game behind Pitt and Virginia, who are tied for first place in the ACC at 12-3.

THE SERIES: Miami leads the series with Wake Forest 14-13. While the Demon Deacons have won 10 of their 12 home games against the Hurricanes, they have lost 10 of the 12 road games against Miami. The teams last faced each other in Joel Coliseum on Feb. 12, 2022, and Miami won that game 76-72. Wake Forest hasn't beaten Miami since Jan. 6, 2007, when the Hurricanes squeaked out a 59-58 victory.

THEIR LAST GAMES: Wake Forest is back at work for the first time since last Saturday, when it defeated Georgia Tech 71-70, on two free throws by Tyree Appleby in the closing seconds of the game. Appleby, who played all 40 minutes, scored the team's final four points and finished with 16 points and six assists. The Hurricanes are coming off an 80-72 win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Monday night, stretching their winning streak to five games.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Wake Forest has posted a 30-4 record in Joel Coliseum since the start of the 2021-22 season. The Demon Deacons are the only ACC team to reach 30 home wins within that stretch, and are one of seven teams nationwide to win 30 home games since the start of the 2021-22 season. This season, Miami is 14-0 at home, and half of those wins have been in the conference.