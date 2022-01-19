Wake Forest, without head coach Steve Forbes, handles Georgia Tech

A recap of Wake Forest’s 80-64 victory at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.
Why the Deacons won
With 11:35 remaining, the game shifted into the Deacons' control. Damari Monsanto hit a transition 3, then Alondes Williams muscled through contact for a layup and a three-point margin that forced a Georgia Tech timeout.
Wake Forest began pulling away from there. It went on a 15-2 run in the final 10 minutes, hitting five straight shots in that span. Daivien Williamson scored eight of the Deacons' points in that stretch.
Stars
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds
Isaiah Mucius: 18 points, 8-of-12 shooting, two rebounds
Jake LaRavia: 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds
Daivien Williamson: 11 points, 3-of-5 on 3-pointers, two rebounds
Notable
- Wake Forest went without head coach Steve Forbes. The second-year coach was out with an illness, according to the school.
Assistant coach Brooks Savage acted as head coach against the Yellow Jackets. It wasn’t his first time filling in for Forbes: Savage got a chance to do so last year also.
He subbed in for more than half of a game against Duke on Feb. 17, when Forbes was ejected with a little over three minutes left until halftime.
- Wake Forest started the game hot on 2-pointers. The Deacons made nine-straight field goals inside the arc, the first miss coming with 4:05 left in the first half.
During that same time, Wake Forest went 3-of-11 from 3-pointer range. They finished the first half 13-of-16 inside the arc and carried a 37-33 lead into halftime.
- Monsanto made his first appearance for the Deacons. After a preseason Achilles injury sidelined him, he made his debut after transferring in the spring from East Tennessee State.
He wasn’t shy with his shot, taking a 3-pointer just over a minute after subbing in for the first time, with 14:35 remaining in the first half.
Monsanto’s first make was a 3 that came a couple minutes later. What really stood out, though, was his rebounding. He finished with six points on 2-of-5 shooting (all 3-pointers)and eight rebounds in 12 minutes.
What they're saying
"I thought he was great. Eight rebounds — he did that at ETSU. And he's not afraid to get them up. And that was huge for us. He made two of our eight (3-pointers), and we needed some shooting. ... I thought he was really good defensively. I wasn't sure — I know he plays hard and he competes, but you haven't been out there for a long time. And then you come in your first game and it's all that stuff, that can be difficult. I thought he was great and he gave our team a huge lift," Savage on Monsanto.
"I think so. We tried to give him some different looks, some different people. He's a terrific player. He's fantastic. He had 22. He had to take 21 shots, which was good for us. But yeah, I just tried to throw some different stuff at him and try to keep them off balance as much as we could," Savage on Williams' defense on Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe.
"He was going to come down and just wasn't feeling great. It was hard on him, now — Coach is a competitor, as you guys know, and it was hard on him not to be here. But (he) just felt like it'd be in everyone's best interest that he just take some time and not travel and get ready to go for Saturday," Savage, on Forbes' absence ahead of a matchup with North Carolina on Saturday.
Records
Wake Forest: 15-4 overall, 5-3 ACC
Georgia Tech: 7-10 overall, 1-6 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: North Carolina, 8 p.m. Saturday
