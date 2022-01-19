Wake Forest, without head coach Steve Forbes, handles Georgia Tech

What they're saying

"I thought he was great. Eight rebounds — he did that at ETSU. And he's not afraid to get them up. And that was huge for us. He made two of our eight (3-pointers), and we needed some shooting. ... I thought he was really good defensively. I wasn't sure — I know he plays hard and he competes, but you haven't been out there for a long time. And then you come in your first game and it's all that stuff, that can be difficult. I thought he was great and he gave our team a huge lift," Savage on Monsanto.

"I think so. We tried to give him some different looks, some different people. He's a terrific player. He's fantastic. He had 22. He had to take 21 shots, which was good for us. But yeah, I just tried to throw some different stuff at him and try to keep them off balance as much as we could," Savage on Williams' defense on Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe.

"He was going to come down and just wasn't feeling great. It was hard on him, now — Coach is a competitor, as you guys know, and it was hard on him not to be here. But (he) just felt like it'd be in everyone's best interest that he just take some time and not travel and get ready to go for Saturday," Savage, on Forbes' absence ahead of a matchup with North Carolina on Saturday.