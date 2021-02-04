Wake Forest women fall at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Despite an efficient night from senior guard Gina Conti, the Wake Forest women's basketball team fell 85-78 on the road at Syracuse on Thursday.

Conti led the Deacons (8-7, 5-6 ACC) and all scorers with 25 points, marking the fourth time this season that Conti has scored 20 or more points.

She now has 932 points in her Wake Forest career as she inches closer to becoming the 29th player in program history to break the 1,000-point mark. She also recorded a team-high six assists, needing just 10 more to move into fourth place in program history for assists.

Junior forward Christina Morra and freshman guard Jewel Spear also finished the night in double figures, posting 17 and 11 points, respectively.

The Deacons will now continue their week on the road, visiting Georgia Tech for a Sunday afternoon tip in Atlanta, Ga.

Tipoff is set for noon.