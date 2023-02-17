ATLANTA -- A scoring drought spanning two quarters robbed Wake Forest of an early lead against Georgia Tech, resulting in a 63-55 loss on Thursday night.

The Demon Deacons (14-12, 5-10 ACC) shot 60 percent in the opening quarter and ran up a 23-15 lead. An 8-0 run broke an early 10-10 tie, and Demeara Hinds capped the run with a layup with 2:31 left in the period.

From there, it slowly went downhill for Wake Forest. A Niyah Becker jumper to start the second quarter ran the lead to 10, but the Yellow Jackets (13-13, 4-11 ACC) outscored the Demon Deacons 13-5 for the rest of the quarter and only trailed 30-28 at halftime.

Tonie Morgan hit Georgia Tech's opening baskets of the third quarter and tied the score at 32. Georgia Tech took the lead for good when Aixa Wone Aranaz scored with 7:03 left.

Over the second and third quarters, Wake Forest was 5 of 23 from the floor, including a 2-for-15 performance in the third quarter, in which they missed eight of nine 3-point attempts. While the Demon Deacons improved to 41 percent shooting in the final quarter, Georgia Tech went 7-for-10.

Wake Forest made one last push, cutting a 10-point gap down to four when Elise Williams hit a jumper with 48 seconds left for a 58-54 deficit. Kara Dunn converted a three-point play with 32 seconds to play to repel the threat.

"We had some really good moments of offense at the beginning of the game and at the end of the game, but we needed to find a way to score more in the middle half of the game," Wake Forest coach Megan Gebbia said. "We just didn't make enough plays to win in a tough road environment."

Elise Williams, a sophomore guard, led Wake Forest with 13 points. Hinds had 12 and Jewel Spear added 11 for her seventh straight game in double figures.

Dunn, a freshman, led the Yellow Jackets with a career-high 21 points, making 8-of-12 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws. Dunn scored a career-best of 20 in Georgia Tech’s previous game against Pitt. Classmate Morgan added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and had six assists.

The Demon Deacons finish the road portion of their schedule when they face 19th-ranked North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill.