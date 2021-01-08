 Skip to main content
Wake Forest women slip past Miami
Senior forward Ivana Raca scored a game-high 22 points on Thursday night as the Wake Forest women's basketball team downed Miami 63-60, in the Deacons' first game in 2021 and after a layoff of 18 days.

Raca moved up to 19th on the all-time scoring list in program history, and now has 1,198 career points. Raca also had a career-high 14 rebounds for her 10th career double-double and second of this season.

The Deacons (5-3, 2-2 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Wake Forest's first over the Hurricanes (5-4, 2-4 ACC) since Jan. 7, 2017. The Deacons improved to 2-0 at Joel Coliseum this season.

