Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson, Isaiah Mucius helping each other grow to lead the Deacons

CHARLOTTE — Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius think they pair well together as far as leadership goes. And this season, they’ll get more of a chance to show it.

The first year for Wake Forest under head coach Steve Forbes had little chance at a proper foundation, with a pandemic piling restrictions on everyday life. 2021 allowed players to get to know one another, along with the staff, much better. Those deeper connections, as well as the new faces throughout the Deacons roster, give hope toward promise as the two spoke at ACC Basketball Tipoff on Tuesday. Williamson pointed out the need for he and Mucius to continue to push themselves, and each other, for Wake Forest to thrive.

“When I got here at Wake, Isaiah was the guy who I really meshed with the most and the fastest,” Williamson said. “Isaiah is one of the guys who — he leads vocally — and I usually lead by example, so I’ve been getting with Isaiah on what I can do to help myself lead vocally like him, because he does a really good job at that.

“It’s been fun. We both took the leadership role. Just trying to help our team win.”